Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology- Major Achievements during the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM 2.0)

New Delhi : The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology actively participated and conducted various Swachchta activities under the ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 2.0) from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022. The Campaign was implemented in 17 sites (15 Autonomous Bodies and 2 PSUs) of the Department. The focus of the Campaign in these sites was on review and weeding of records, freeing up and beautification of both indoor and outdoor spaces, disposal of scrap and adopting and institutionalizing best practices for Swachchta.

The Campaign activities were regularly reviewed by the Deptt. The Secretary of the Department also visited some of the Campaign sites and reviewed progress there. Success stories were posted in the social media handle of the department.

Major achievements under the Campaign are as follows:-

More than 43,000 files were reviewed and 35,326 files were weeded, Due to pro-active steps more than 65,000 sq.ft of space was freed, and Scrap of the value of about Rs.48 lakhs was disposed.

Best practices adopted during the campaign were pertaining to (i) digitization initiative i.e development and launch of an e-Portal that caters to the to all academic matters related to students of Regional Center for Biotechnology, Faridabad, an Autonomous Body of DBT, (ii) waste to wealth initiative where the waste and shredded papers/records are to be recycled for reusable office stationary and (iii) efforts made for institutionalizing mechanized cleaning of office spaces.