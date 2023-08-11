Ministry of Railways to establish Pradhan Mantri Jan Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras

In the pursuit to enhance wellness and welfare of passengers visiting railway stations, Indian Railways has conceptualized a policy framework to establish Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) in circulating areas and concourses of stations which will be operated by Licensees. The list of 50 stations identified for the pilot project is appended below. (Annexure-I).

In order to cater to the requirements of millions of daily visitors and passengers, Indian Railways has been consistently upgrading facilities and amenities at its stations. The objectives to establish PMBJKs at Railway stations are as under:



a. Promote Government of India’s mission to make available quality medicines and consumables (Janaushadhi products) to all at affordable price.

b. Enable passengers/visitors at railway stations to easily access Janaushadhi products.

c. Enhance wellness and welfare among all sections of the society by providing medicines at affordable prices.

d. Create employment opportunities and generate avenues for entrepreneurs for opening PMBJKs.



Under this scheme, PMBJKs would be deemed ‘desirable passenger amenity’ and accordingly, Railways shall provide fabricated outlets in circulating areas and concourses of stations, for operation by Licensees on commercial lines.

The outlets will be located in circulating areas/concourses at convenient locations so that both incoming and outgoing passengers are benefited.

PMBJKs will be set up and operated by Licensees at locations identified by Railway Divisions. Stalls will be provided by E-auctioning as with respective Railway Divisions through IREPS. These stalls will be designed by NID Ahmedabad.

Successful bidders of PMBJK outlets have to procure necessary permissions and license to run a drug store and comply with all statutory requirements for storage of drugs.

Successful bidders of PMBJK outlets will have to enter into an agreement with the nodal agency for PMBJK, i.e., Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), and its authorized distributors for Janaushadhi Scheme (as mandated by PMBI) before commencing operations.

Annexure-I