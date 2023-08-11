Ministry of Power takes steps to ensure smooth supply of coal to power plants

The Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy has informed that the Percentage of electricity generation accounted from coal is as given below:

Year Total Electricity Generation (MU) Generation from Coal (MU) Percentage Generation from Coal 2023-24 (up to June) 437848.64 315384.29 72.06 % 2022-23 1624465.61 1145907.58 70.54 %

The Minister informed that the Government has taken following steps to ensure smooth coal supply to power plants for unhindered power generation: