Ministry of Power takes steps to ensure smooth supply of coal to power plants

The Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy has informed that the Percentage of electricity generation accounted from coal is as given below:
|
Year
|
Total Electricity Generation (MU)
|
Generation from Coal (MU)
|
Percentage Generation from Coal
|
2023-24 (up to June)
|
437848.64
|
315384.29
|
72.06 %
|
2022-23
|
1624465.61
|
1145907.58
|
70.54 %
The Minister informed that the Government has taken following steps to ensure smooth coal supply to power plants for unhindered power generation:
-
To address the issues of coal supplies to power sector, an Inter-Ministerial Sub Group comprising of representatives from Ministries of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Coal India Limited (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) meets regularly to take various operational decisions to enhance supply of coal to thermal power plants as well as for meeting any contingent situations relating to Power Sector including to alleviate critical coal stock position in power plants.
-
An inter-ministerial Secretary-level meeting is held regularly to monitor coal stocks.
-
As per Railways, during 2022-23, the net induction of coal carrying wagons was about 8800 (about 150 rakes). During 2023-24, the likely net induction of coal carrying rakes would be about 200 rakes, which could provide additional 50 rakes/day for coal loading. The expected increase in annual coal transportation capacity on account of wagon induction would be about 70 Million Tonnes (MT). Similarly, likely net induction of coal carrying rakes in 2024-25 is about 250 rakes, which could provide additional 60 rakes/day. The expected increase in annual coal transportation capacity on account of wagon induction would be about 85 MT.
-
Railways have identified 40 projects for augmentation of coal evacuation. Out of 40 projects, 17 projects have already been completed and 23 projects are in progress. Out of 23 projects, it is expected that about 18 projects would be completed by 2026-27.
-
According to Railways, likely increase in coal transportation capacity during 2023-24 and 2024-25 is about 185 MT.