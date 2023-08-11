National Level AT&C Losses in Power Network down from 22.3% in 2020-21 to 16.4% in 2021-22

The Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy has informed Lok Sabha that the Government of India launched Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in July, 2021 with the objective of improving the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution Sector. Salient features of the scheme are as under:

The scheme has an outlay of Rs.3,03,758 crore and estimated Government Budgetary Support from Central Government of Rs.97,631 crore. The scheme aims to reduce the AT&C losses to pan-India levels of 12-15% and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply – Average Realizable Revenue) gap to zero by 2024-25. The scheme has a duration of 5 years (FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26). Sunset date of scheme will be 31.03.2026. The Scheme has two major components: Part ‘A’ – Financial support for Prepaid Smart Metering & System Metering and upgradation of the Distribution Infrastructure and Part ‘B’ – Training & Capacity Building and other Enabling & Supporting Activities. The release of funds under the scheme has been linked to Results and Reforms. The pre-qualifying criteria need to be mandatorily met with by the DISCOMs before they can be evaluated for release of funds under the scheme.

State/UT-wise details of works sanctioned under RDSS are as given below.

Sl. No. State/Discoms Sanctioned cost for Smart metering works

(Rs. Cr.) Sanctioned Cost of Loss Reduction works (Rs. Cr.) Sanctioned GBS of Metering Works

(Rs. Cr.) Sanctioned GBS Loss Reduction Works

(Rs. Cr.) 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 53.56 462.01 12.25 415.81 2 Andhra Pradesh 4,127.85 9,276.66 815.40 5,566.00 3 Arunachal Pradesh 183.56 799.99 54.40 719.99 4 Assam 4,049.54 2,609.10 1,051.65 2,348.19 5 Bihar 2,021.21 7,081.06 412.33 4,248.63 6 Chattisgarh 4,105.31 3,597.55 804.43 2,158.53 7 Delhi 13.38 323.63 2.03 194.18 8 Goa 469.17 247.08 94.51 148.25 9 Gujarat 10,641.96 6,021.48 1,884.60 3,612.89 10 Haryana 4,966.62 3,158.43 909.36 1,895.06 11 Himachal Pradesh 1,788.49 1,774.90 466.23 1,597.41 12 Jammu & Kashmir 1,063.62 4,635.57 272.02 4,172.01 13 Jharkhand 858.02 3,262.27 190.50 1,957.36 14 Kerala 8,231.21 2,346.81 1,413.34 1,408.09 15 Ladakh – 697.36 627.62 16 Madhya Pradesh 8,768.98 9,403.43 1,482.10 5,642.06 17 Maharashtra 15,214.95 14,157.92 2,839.61 8,494.75 18 Manipur 121.16 400.98 38.14 360.88 19 Meghalaya 309.56 796.49 86.35 716.84 20 Mizoram 181.61 237.33 61.08 213.59 21 Nagaland 207.57 391.18 59.66 352.06 22 Puducherry 251.10 84.39 56.25 50.63 23 Punjab 5,768.50 3,873.37 959.80 2,324.02 24 Rajasthan 9,714.80 9,371.41 1,685.96 5,622.85 25 Sikkim 97.45 263.61 30.43 237.25 26 Tamil Nadu 19,235.36 9,066.27 3,398.45 5,439.76 27 Tripura 318.55 484.56 80.42 436.10 28 Uttar Pradesh 18,956.29 17,089.62 3,500.57 10,253.77 29 Uttarakhand 1,050.92 1,447.39 297.47 1,302.65 30 West Bengal 12,670.45 7,222.57 2,089.18 4,333.54 Grand Total 1,35,440.72 1,20,584.40 25,048.55 76,850.78

GBS: Government Budgetary Support

REC Limited and Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) have been appointed as the Nodal Agencies for the scheme and have been made responsible for facilitating the implementation of the scheme in the entire country.

The details of allocation for States/ UTs between the Nodal agencies are as given below.

States and UTs allocated to PFC

Maharashtra Gujarat Andhra Pradesh Telangana Kerala Madhya Pradesh Uttarakhand Odisha Jharkhand Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh Chandigarh Delhi Puducherry Lakshadweep

States and UTs allocated to REC

Assam Meghalaya Arunachal Pradesh Chhattisgarh J&K Ladakh Goa Tamil Nadu Karnataka Bihar Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh West Bengal Andaman Nicobar Sikkim Mizoram Manipur Nagaland Tripura

As per the ‘Report on Performance of Power Utilities’ published annually by Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), AT&C losses for distribution utilities, since the inception of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), i.e. from FY 2020-21 to FY 2021-22 is as under:

2020-21 2021-22 AT&C Loss (%) 22.32 16.44

State/UT-wise and year-wise details of AT&C Losses are as given below.

AT&C Loss in % State/DISCOMs FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 Andaman & Nicobar 51.94 – Andhra Pradesh 27.25 10.55 Arunachal Pradesh 44.87 48.89 Assam 18.73 16.95 Bihar 35.33 32.42 Chandigarh 11.89 13.31 Chhattisgarh 20.40 18.13 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 5.17 3.50 Daman & Diu 4.48 4.45 Delhi 8.87 8.12 Goa 12.94 13.28 Gujarat 11.35 10.13 Haryana 17.05 13.72 Himachal Pradesh 14.02 12.90 Jammu & Kashmir 59.28 – Jharkhand 41.36 33.79 Karnataka 16.26 11.45 Kerala 7.76 7.69 Lakshadweep 11.63 – Madhya Pradesh 41.47 22.55 Maharashtra 25.54 15.25 Manipur 20.33 23.62 Meghalaya 30.88 36.15 Mizoram 36.53 38.99 Nagaland 60.39 41.28 Odisha 29.32 31.26 Puducherry 19.92 11.08 Punjab 18.03 11.67 Rajasthan 26.23 17.49 Sikkim 29.37 30.77 Tamil Nadu 13.81 13.46 Telangana 13.33 10.65 Tripura 37.36 33.25 Uttar Pradesh 27.12 30.52 Uttarakhand 15.39 14.15 West Bengal 19.54 16.67 Grand Total 22.32 16.44

Under RDSS, financial assistance would be provided for segregation of agriculture feeders from mixed feeders where agriculture load is more than 30%. Thereafter, States/ DISCOMs would be solarizing these segregated feeders under various other schemes like PM KUSUM. States/DISCOMs are in the process of tendering and award of sanctioned works of segregation of agricultural feeders under RDSS.

State-wise details of smart meters sanctioned under RDSS are as given below.

State Consumer Meters

(Nos.) DT Meters

Total (Nos.) Feeder meters

Total (Nos.) Andaman & Nicobar Islands 83,573 1,148 114 Andhra Pradesh 56,08,846 2,93,140 17,358 Arunachal Pradesh 2,87,446 10,116 688 Assam 63,64,798 77,547 2,782 Bihar 23,50,000 2,50,726 6,427 Chhattisgarh 59,62,115 2,10,644 6,720 Delhi – 766 2,755 Goa 741,160 8,369 827 Gujarat 1,64,81,871 3,00,487 5,229 Haryana 74,05,618 1,95,319 13,204 Himachal Pradesh 28,00,945 39,012 1,951 Jammu & Kashmir 14,07,045 88,037 2,608 Jharkhand 13,41,306 19,512 1,226 Kerala 1,32,89,361 87,615 6,025 Ladakh – – – Madhya Pradesh 1,29,80,102 4,06,503 8,411 Maharashtra 2,35,64,747 4,10,905 29,214 Manipur 1,54,400 11,451 357 Meghalaya 4,60,000 11,419 1,324 Mizoram 2,89,383 2,300 398 Nagaland 3,17,210 6,276 392 Puducherry 4,03,767 3,105 180 Punjab 87,84,807 1,84,044 12,563 Rajasthan 1,42,74,956 4,34,608 27,128 Sikkim 1,44,680 3,229 633 Tamil Nadu 3,00,00,000 4,72,500 18,274 Tripura 5,47,489 14,908 473 Uttar Pradesh 2,69,79,056 15,26,801 20,874 Uttarakhand 15,84,205 38,016 1,686 West Bengal 2,07,17,969 3,05,419 11,874 Grand Total 20,53,26,855 54,13,922 2,01,695

RDSS envisages a Results Evaluation Framework (REF), incorporating performance against result parameters and trajectories for improvement. The REF has two components (i) Pre-qualifying criteria; and (ii) Result Evaluation Matrix, the details of which are given below.

Pre-qualifying Criteria to be mandatorily met by DISCOM for Further Evaluation under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme

DISCOMs would publish quarterly un-audited accounts within 60 days of the end of each quarter during first two years of operation of the scheme (i.e. for FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23) and thereafter audited quarterly accounts within 45 days from 3rd year onwards. Further, DISCOMs would publish audited annual accounts by end of December of the following year during first two years of operation of the scheme (i.e. for FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23) and thereafter audited annual accounts by end of September of the following year from 3rd year onwards. DISCOMs will have ensured that no new Regulatory Assets have been created in latest tariff determination cycle. State Government to ensure 100% payment of subsidy for the previous year and advance payment of subsidy up to current period in line with section 65 of EA2003 and wipe out the remaining subsidy amount by the end of the project period. All Government Departments/ Attached Offices/ Local Bodies/ Autonomous Bodies/Boards/Corporations have made 100% payment of current electricity dues for the year under evaluation. Progress commensurate to commitment in putting Govt. Offices on prepaid meters. No. of days Payables to Creditors including Gencos for the year under evaluation is equal to or less than the projected trajectory as per results evaluation framework. Tariff order for the current year in which evaluation is being done and true up of penultimate year has been issued and implemented w.e.f. 1st April of current FY.

Summary of Results Evaluation matrix for evaluation of DISCOM performance under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme

Sr. No. Category Weightage for Evaluation 1. Financial Sustainability 60 2. Outcome of infrastructure Works 20 3. Infrastructure Works 10 4. Policy & Structural Reforms, Capacity Building and IT/OT Enablement 10 Total 100

Utilities clearing the pre-qualifying criteria would be eligible for evaluation against the result evaluation matrix, which would determine their eligibility for release of funds for a particular year. The result evaluation framework would be different for each DISCOM and would be fixed for each year depending on the cumulative performance as well as the annual performance.

The funds for a particular year will be released only if the Utility clears the pre-qualifying criteria and the total weighted score is more than 60 marks on the evaluation matrix.