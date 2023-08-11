National

National Level AT&C Losses in Power Network down from 22.3% in 2020-21 to 16.4% in 2021-22

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy has informed Lok Sabha that the Government of India launched Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in July, 2021 with the objective of improving the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution Sector. Salient features of the scheme are as under:

 

  1. The scheme has an outlay of Rs.3,03,758 crore and estimated Government Budgetary Support from Central Government of Rs.97,631 crore.

  2. The scheme aims to reduce the AT&C losses to pan-India levels of 12-15% and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply – Average Realizable Revenue) gap to zero by 2024-25.

  3. The scheme has a duration of 5 years (FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26). Sunset date of scheme will be 31.03.2026.

  4. The Scheme has two major components: Part ‘A’ – Financial support for Prepaid Smart Metering & System Metering and upgradation of the Distribution Infrastructure and Part ‘B’ – Training & Capacity Building and other Enabling & Supporting Activities.

  5. The release of funds under the scheme has been linked to Results and Reforms. The pre-qualifying criteria need to be mandatorily met with by the DISCOMs before they can be evaluated for release of funds under the scheme.

 

State/UT-wise details of works sanctioned under RDSS are as given below.

 

Sl. No.

State/Discoms

Sanctioned cost for Smart metering works
(Rs. Cr.)

Sanctioned Cost of Loss Reduction works (Rs. Cr.)

Sanctioned GBS of Metering Works
(Rs. Cr.)

Sanctioned GBS Loss Reduction Works
(Rs. Cr.)

1

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

53.56

462.01

12.25

415.81

2

Andhra Pradesh

4,127.85

9,276.66

815.40

5,566.00

3

Arunachal Pradesh

183.56

799.99

54.40

719.99

4

Assam

4,049.54

2,609.10

1,051.65

2,348.19

5

Bihar

2,021.21

7,081.06

412.33

4,248.63

6

Chattisgarh

4,105.31

3,597.55

804.43

2,158.53

7

Delhi

13.38

323.63

2.03

194.18

8

Goa

469.17

247.08

94.51

148.25

9

Gujarat

10,641.96

6,021.48

1,884.60

3,612.89

10

Haryana

4,966.62

3,158.43

909.36

1,895.06

11

Himachal Pradesh

1,788.49

1,774.90

466.23

1,597.41

12

Jammu & Kashmir

1,063.62

4,635.57

272.02

4,172.01

13

Jharkhand

858.02

3,262.27

190.50

1,957.36

14

Kerala

8,231.21

2,346.81

1,413.34

1,408.09

15

Ladakh

697.36

 

627.62

16

Madhya Pradesh

8,768.98

9,403.43

1,482.10

5,642.06

17

Maharashtra

15,214.95

14,157.92

2,839.61

8,494.75

18

Manipur

121.16

400.98

38.14

360.88

19

Meghalaya

309.56

796.49

86.35

716.84

20

Mizoram

181.61

237.33

61.08

213.59

21

Nagaland

207.57

391.18

59.66

352.06

22

Puducherry

251.10

84.39

56.25

50.63

23

Punjab

5,768.50

3,873.37

959.80

2,324.02

24

Rajasthan

9,714.80

9,371.41

1,685.96

5,622.85

25

Sikkim

97.45

263.61

30.43

237.25

26

Tamil Nadu

19,235.36

9,066.27

3,398.45

5,439.76

27

Tripura

318.55

484.56

80.42

436.10

28

Uttar Pradesh

18,956.29

17,089.62

3,500.57

10,253.77

29

Uttarakhand

1,050.92

1,447.39

297.47

1,302.65

30

West Bengal

12,670.45

7,222.57

2,089.18

4,333.54

 

Grand Total

1,35,440.72

1,20,584.40

25,048.55

76,850.78

GBS: Government Budgetary Support

REC Limited and Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) have been appointed as the Nodal Agencies for the scheme and have been made responsible for facilitating the implementation of the scheme in the entire country.

The details of allocation for States/ UTs between the Nodal agencies are as given below.

States and UTs allocated to PFC

  1. Maharashtra

  2. Gujarat

  3. Andhra Pradesh

  4. Telangana

  5. Kerala

  6. Madhya Pradesh

  7. Uttarakhand

  8. Odisha

  9. Jharkhand

  10. Punjab

  11. Haryana

  12. Himachal Pradesh

  13. Chandigarh

  14. Delhi

  15. Puducherry

  16. Lakshadweep

 

States and UTs allocated to REC

 

  1. Assam

  2. Meghalaya

  3. Arunachal Pradesh

  4. Chhattisgarh

  5. J&K

  6. Ladakh

  7. Goa

  8. Tamil Nadu

  9. Karnataka

  10. Bihar

  11. Rajasthan

  12. Uttar Pradesh

  13. West Bengal

  14. Andaman Nicobar

  15. Sikkim

  16. Mizoram

  17. Manipur

  18. Nagaland

  19. Tripura

 

As per the ‘Report on Performance of Power Utilities’ published annually by Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), AT&C losses for distribution utilities, since the inception of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), i.e. from FY 2020-21 to FY 2021-22 is as under:

 

 

2020-21

2021-22

AT&C Loss (%)

22.32

16.44

 

State/UT-wise and year-wise details of AT&C Losses are as given below.

 

AT&C Loss in %

State/DISCOMs

FY 2020-21

FY 2021-22

Andaman & Nicobar

51.94

Andhra Pradesh

27.25

10.55

Arunachal Pradesh

44.87

48.89

Assam

18.73

16.95

Bihar

35.33

32.42

Chandigarh

11.89

13.31

Chhattisgarh

20.40

18.13

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

5.17

3.50

Daman & Diu

4.48

4.45

Delhi

8.87

8.12

Goa

12.94

13.28

Gujarat

11.35

10.13

Haryana

17.05

13.72

Himachal Pradesh

14.02

12.90

Jammu & Kashmir

59.28

Jharkhand

41.36

33.79

Karnataka

16.26

11.45

Kerala

7.76

7.69

Lakshadweep

11.63

Madhya Pradesh

41.47

22.55

Maharashtra

25.54

15.25

Manipur

20.33

23.62

Meghalaya

30.88

36.15

Mizoram

36.53

38.99

Nagaland

60.39

41.28

Odisha

29.32

31.26

Puducherry

19.92

11.08

Punjab

18.03

11.67

Rajasthan

26.23

17.49

Sikkim

29.37

30.77

Tamil Nadu

13.81

13.46

Telangana

13.33

10.65

Tripura

37.36

33.25

Uttar Pradesh

27.12

30.52

Uttarakhand

15.39

14.15

West Bengal

19.54

16.67

Grand Total

22.32

16.44

 

Under RDSS, financial assistance would be provided for segregation of agriculture feeders from mixed feeders where agriculture load is more than 30%. Thereafter, States/ DISCOMs would be solarizing these segregated feeders under various other schemes like PM KUSUM. States/DISCOMs are in the process of tendering and award of sanctioned works of segregation of agricultural feeders under RDSS.

State-wise details of smart meters sanctioned under RDSS are as given below.

State

Consumer Meters
(Nos.)

DT Meters
Total (Nos.)

Feeder meters
Total (Nos.)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

83,573

1,148

114

Andhra Pradesh

56,08,846

2,93,140

17,358

Arunachal Pradesh

2,87,446

10,116

688

Assam

63,64,798

77,547

2,782

Bihar

23,50,000

2,50,726

6,427

Chhattisgarh

59,62,115

2,10,644

6,720

Delhi

766

2,755

Goa

741,160

8,369

827

Gujarat

1,64,81,871

3,00,487

5,229

Haryana

74,05,618

1,95,319

13,204

Himachal Pradesh

28,00,945

39,012

1,951

Jammu & Kashmir

14,07,045

88,037

2,608

Jharkhand

13,41,306

19,512

1,226

Kerala

1,32,89,361

87,615

6,025

Ladakh

Madhya Pradesh

1,29,80,102

4,06,503

8,411

Maharashtra

2,35,64,747

4,10,905

29,214

Manipur

1,54,400

11,451

357

Meghalaya

4,60,000

11,419

1,324

Mizoram

2,89,383

2,300

398

Nagaland

3,17,210

6,276

392

Puducherry

4,03,767

3,105

180

Punjab

87,84,807

1,84,044

12,563

Rajasthan

1,42,74,956

4,34,608

27,128

Sikkim

1,44,680

3,229

633

Tamil Nadu

3,00,00,000

4,72,500

18,274

Tripura

5,47,489

14,908

473

Uttar Pradesh

2,69,79,056

15,26,801

20,874

Uttarakhand

15,84,205

38,016

1,686

West Bengal

2,07,17,969

3,05,419

11,874

Grand Total

20,53,26,855

54,13,922

2,01,695

 

RDSS envisages a Results Evaluation Framework (REF), incorporating performance against result parameters and trajectories for improvement. The REF has two components (i) Pre-qualifying criteria; and (ii) Result Evaluation Matrix, the details of which are given below.

Pre-qualifying Criteria to be mandatorily met by DISCOM for Further Evaluation under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme

  1. DISCOMs would publish quarterly un-audited accounts within 60 days of the end of each quarter during first two years of operation of the scheme (i.e. for FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23) and thereafter audited quarterly accounts within 45 days from 3rd year onwards.

  2. Further, DISCOMs would publish audited annual accounts by end of December of the following year during first two years of operation of the scheme (i.e. for FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23) and thereafter audited annual accounts by end of September of the following year from 3rd year onwards.

  3. DISCOMs will have ensured that no new Regulatory Assets have been created in latest tariff determination cycle.

  4. State Government to ensure 100% payment of subsidy for the previous year and advance payment of subsidy up to current period in line with section 65 of EA2003 and wipe out the remaining subsidy amount by the end of the project period.

  5. All Government Departments/ Attached Offices/ Local Bodies/ Autonomous Bodies/Boards/Corporations have made 100% payment of current electricity dues for the year under evaluation.

  6. Progress commensurate to commitment in putting Govt. Offices on prepaid meters.

  7. No. of days Payables to Creditors including Gencos for the year under evaluation is equal to or less than the projected trajectory as per results evaluation framework.

  8. Tariff order for the current year in which evaluation is being done and true up of penultimate year has been issued and implemented w.e.f. 1st April of current FY.

 

Summary of Results Evaluation matrix for evaluation of DISCOM performance under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme

 

Sr. No.

Category

Weightage for Evaluation

1.

Financial Sustainability

60

2.

Outcome of infrastructure Works

20

3.

Infrastructure Works

10

4.

Policy & Structural Reforms, Capacity Building and IT/OT Enablement

10

 

Total

100

 

Utilities clearing the pre-qualifying criteria would be eligible for evaluation against the result evaluation matrix, which would determine their eligibility for release of funds for a particular year. The result evaluation framework would be different for each DISCOM and would be fixed for each year depending on the cumulative performance as well as the annual performance.

The funds for a particular year will be released only if the Utility clears the pre-qualifying criteria and the total weighted score is more than 60 marks on the evaluation matrix.

Odisha Diary bureau
