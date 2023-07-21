Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs organises Prize Distribution Function of 55th Youth Parliament Competition, 2022-23

The prize distribution function of the 55th Youth Parliament Competition, 2022-23 for Schools under the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi and NDMC was held today at the Parliament House Complex, New Delhi. School of Excellence, Kalkaji, Delhi, won first prize in the 55th Youth Parliament Competition, 2022-23.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Law & Justice, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, gave away the prize to the winning team of students of school of Excellence of Kalkaji, Delhi. Ten Schools are also awarded for their meritorious performance in the competition. The list of the winning schools is given below:

1. Little Flowers Public Sr. Sec. School, Shivaji Park, Shahdara, Delhi

2. St. Giri Sr. Sec School, Pkt-25-27, Sec-3, Rohini

3. G.S.K.V., B-3, Paschim Vihar

4. Navyug Senior Secondary School, Peshwa Road, New Delhi

5. Shri Guru Nanak Public School, Bungalow Road, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi

6. S.V., Jaidev Park, Delhi

7. Sarvodaya Co-Ed School, Gulabi Bagh, Delhi

8. Kerala Sr. Sec. School, M-Block, Vikas Puri

9. Jaffarpur Kalan- S (Co- Ed) V, New Delhi

10. Govt. Co-Ed. S. S. S., Site 2, Sect. 6, Dwarka, New Delhi

The Minister, Shri Meghwal held an interactive session with the students during the program. The Minister exhorted while interacting with the students that the younger generation should learn and adapt the democratic values and ethics of democracy and devote themselves to promote harmony and tradition of this largest democratic country in the world.

Shri Meghwal also administered the pledge to all the attendees of the function for Healthy Lifestyle to save the Environment.

In his welcome address the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Shri G. Srinivas has given a clarion call to the students to popularise and ingrain the practices and process of Parliamentary proceedings.

On this occasion, the winning team of the School of Excellence, Kalkaji, Delhi presented an energetic repeat performance of Youth Parliament which was well appreciated by the august gathering.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been organising Youth Parliament Competitions for schools in the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the past 57 years. Under the scheme of Youth Parliament Competition for schools under Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi and NDMC, the 55th Competition in the series was organized during 2022-23 among 39 schools in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Youth Parliament Scheme aims at inculcating among the younger generations the spirit of self-discipline, tolerance of diverse opinion, righteous expression of views and other virtues of a democratic way of life. Besides, the scheme also acquaints the students with the practices and procedures of Parliament, techniques of discussion and debate and develops in them self-confidence, quality of leadership and the art and skill of effective oratory.