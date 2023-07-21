Mineral Production Goes up by 5.1 % during April 2023

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of April, 2023 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 122.5, is 5.1% higher as compared to the level during the month of April, 2022. As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- April, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 5.8 per cent.

The production level of important minerals in April, 2023 were: coal 731 lakh tonnes, lignite 32 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilized) 2671 million cu. m., petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, iron ore 247 lakh tonnes, limestone 386 lakh tonnes and bauxite 1562000, chromite 273000, copper conc. 9000, lead conc.29000, manganese ore 265000, zinc conc. 130000, phosphorite 162000, magnesite 10000 tonnes each, gold 102 kg and diamond 2 carat.



Important minerals showing positive growth during April, 2023 over April, 2022 include: Phosphorite (29.1%), Magnesite (27.7%),Iron Ore (13.1%) ,Limestone(12.7%), Copper Conc.(12%), Lead Conc.(10.6%), Coal (8.8%), Manganese Ore (6.9%) and Zinc Conc.(4.1%). Other important minerals showing negative growth include: Petroleum (crude) (-3.6%), Natural gas (U) (-2.8%), Gold(-8.1%), Lignite(-21.2%), Bauxite(-24.7%) and Chromite (-40.1%).