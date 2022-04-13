Ministry of Panchayati Raj to organize National Conference on Augmentation of Own Sources of Revenue for Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) as part of Iconic Week Celebrations to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Ministry of Panchayati Raj is organizing National Conference on Augmentation of Own Sources of Revenue for Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) on 14th April, 2022 at SCOPE Convention Centre, SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi as part of Iconic Week (11th – 17th April, 2022) celebrations to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The conference would be attended by representatives/ Senior Officials from Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Government of India, Elected Representatives from three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions i.e. Gram Panchayat, Block Panchayat and District Panchayats, Policymakers and Subject Experts etc. for in-depth deliberations on the subject and the way forward for augmentation of OSRs by Rural Local Bodies.

Background:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. During year-long celebration of AKAM, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been allocated the period from 11th April to 17th April, 2022 as Iconic Week for celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Own Sources of Revenues is one of the instruments of fiscal federalism for RLBs. Article 243H of the Constitution makes provision for financial empowerment of PRIs thereby giving powers to levy, collect and appropriate taxes, duties, tolls and fees etc. At present, RLBs are widely dependent on the Central and State Finance Commission Grants for providing basic services in rural areas.

Actual empowerment to RLBs can be ensured through empowering them to earn their OSRs for bringing sustainability, self-reliance in providing need-based services to their panchayats. Many States have taken commendable steps in devolution of funds, functions and functionaries. This has enabled them in earning good OSRs which in turn have given them leverage for delivering various developmental activities for the common masses in rural areas.

One-Day National Conference

Augmentation of Own Sources of Revenue of Rural Local Bodies

14thApril 2022

SCOPE COMPLEX, New Delhi

Minute by Minute Programme

Session Timeslot Speakers Details/Presentation by Registration 9:30- 10:00 AM Registration of Participants and Tea A. Inaugural Session Rapporteur: Sh. G S Krishnan, Consultant 10:00- 10:03 AM Welcome of Dignitary 10:03- 10:08 AM Inauguration of the Workshop by Lamp Lighting 10:08- 10:13 AM Welcome Address by Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar Additional Secretary, MoPR 10:13-10.16 AM Screening of short film on OSR: Panchayat of Punjab State 10:16-10.25 AM Opening Remarks by Shri Sunil Kumar Secretary, MoPR 10:25- 10:55 AM Keynote Presentation by Dr. Ashok Lahiri, MLA, Former CEA, Govt of India 10:55- 11:00 AM Vote of Thanks by Shri Alok Prem Nagar, Joint Secretary, MoPR 11:00- 11:15 AM Tea Break Chaired by Shri S N Tripathi, DG, IIPA Rapporteur: Sh. Nilay K Singh, Consultant B. Present Status of OSR of RLBs 11:15- 11:25 AM Presentation on Overview of OSR of RLBs Sh. Alok Prem Nagar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj 11:25-11:40 AM Presentation on Status of State Acts / Rules towards enhancement of OSR of RLBs Prof V. N. Alok, IIPA 11:40- 11:55 AM Findings of the Study on OSR Shri S. Bandyopadhyay, Senior Fellow, NCAER 11:55 – 12:00 Noon Summation by the Chair Chaired by Shri A.P.Nagar, JS MoPR Rapporteur: Sh. S Mohit Rao, Consultant C. Performance of OSR of RLBs in States and Way forward 12:00- 12:15 PM Presentation by Kerala Dr. Joy Elamon, Kila 12:15- 12:30 PM Presentation by Tamil Nadu Shri Praveen Nair, Commissioner PR, TN 12:30- 12:45 PM Presentation by Gujarat Shri Anil Kumar Dhameliya DDO & CEO, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 12:45- 1:00 PM Presentation by Madhya Pradesh Presentation by Shri Alok Kumar Singh, Commissioner, PR MP 1:00- 1:15 PM Summation by the Chair 1:15 – 2:00 PM Lunch Break

Session Timeslot Speakers Details/Presentation by Chaired by Mrs Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, Karnataka Rapporteur: Sh. G S Krishnan, Consultant D. Innovations by Panchayats for OSR and Framework for Road Map towards OSR augmentation 2:00- 2:15 PM Presentation by Gram Panchayat Tamil Nadu Representative from GP: Mr. S Vincent, Village Panchayat President Irangolur, Trichy 2:15- 2:30 PM Presentation by Gram Panchayat West Bengal Shri Rajiv Murmu, Joint BDO Manbazar Shri Raju Das, Nirman Sahayak, GP Jitujuri, Purulia, WB 2:30- 2:45 PM Presentation by District Panchayat Sikkim Shri Harihar Sharma- Panchayat Member 2:45- 3:00 PM Presentation on States’ Perspective Mrs Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, Karnataka 3:00 – 3:15 PM Panel Discussion Dr. Chandrasekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, Shri Avinash Mishra, Adviser, NITI Aayog Shri Chandrashekhar Pran, Founder Teesri Sarkar, NGO. 3:15 – 3:30 PM Concluding Remarks – Secretary, MoPR 3:30 – 3:35 PM Vote of Thanks – Shri Vijay Kumar, Deputy Secretary, MoPR