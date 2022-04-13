PM Narendra Modi to dedicate to the nation K. K Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj on 15 April

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation K. K Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat on 15th April, 2022 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

This is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch. It is a 200 bedded hospital. It provides super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology (Cathlab), Cardiothoracic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory, radiology etc. The hospital makes medical super speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region, at an affordable price.