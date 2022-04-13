Clarification regarding false/misleading news items published regarding penalty on delay in fitness of vehicles

New Delhi : The Ministry has taken note of some false / misleading news items, appearing in a section of media recently, alleging that the penalty for delay in fitness of the vehicles has been increased drastically by the Central Government.

However, MoRTH wishes to clarify that such news items are totally false, misleading and beyond any truth. In this regard, it is clarified that MoRTH had issued a notification vide GSR 714 (E) dt 04 October, 2021 for revision of registration fee, fitness testing fee and fitness certification fee of vehicles.

This was issued as a disincentive for vehicle owners who have vehicles more than 15 years old conforming to BS I/II/III emission norms, which are comparatively more polluting as compared to vehicles conforming to BS IV/VI emission norms.

It is clarified that as per the above notification “In case of delay in applying for renewal of certificate of registration, an additional fee of three hundred rupee for delay of every month or part thereof in respect of motor cycles and five hundred rupees for delay in every month or part thereof in respect of other classes of non-transport vehicles (personal vehicles) shall be levied”.

Further, in respect of transport vehicles (commercial vehicles), the fitness certificate fee has been increased only in case of vehicles older than 15 years. No change in the fees has been done for the vehicles less than 15 years old. For delay in fitness test, there is a provision of levying a fee of Rs 50/day.

In view of the above, it is again clarified that news items published in several newspapers on 09th April 2022 are misleading, false and beyond any truth.