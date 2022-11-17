Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology: update Aadhaar number at My Aadhaar portal to avail government schemes

Bhubaneswar : In the past ten (10) years, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a proof of identity. Aadhaar number is used to avail various government schemes and services.

In order to avail the benefits of these schemes and services, the general public has to keep Aadhaar data updated with latest personal details so that there is no problem in Aadhaar authentication/verification.

Those who have not updated their Aadhaar in the last 10 years can update their Aadhaar number at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center. Therefore, the minimum price is 50 rupees.

Document update facility is provided under UIDAI to the number holders with specified fee, through which the Aadhaar number holder can update Personal Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents.

This facility can be accessed online through the My Aadhaar portal (portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/)) or public can visit the nearest enrollment center to avail the same facility.