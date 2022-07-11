Ministry of Culture and Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA) organises the curtain raiser for two days International Conference on Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray’s contributions as a Chemist and Freedom Fighter

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture along with Department of Chemistry, University of Delhi and Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA) organised a curtain raiser for two days International Conference on the “Contributions of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray as a Chemist and Freedom Fighter” at the Department of Chemistry, University of Delhi in Delhi today.

The curtain raiser program was inaugurated by Prof. Balram Pani, Dean, Colleges, Delhi University. Prof. Ashok Prasad, Head, Department of Chemistry presided the function and listed the scientific contribution of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray. Dr. Arvind Ranade, Executive Director, INSA and Secretary Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA) enlighten the audience with social contributions of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray.

The Conference will be held on 161th birth anniversary of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray on 2nd-3rd August 2022, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Department of Chemistry is celebrating its centenary year along with the University of Delhi and Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA) is going to organize jointly with Indraprastha Vigyan Bharti, New Delhi and Ministry of Culture, Government of India, New Delhi.

The objectives of two-day International Conference on the auspicious 161th birth anniversary of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray , are to expand the legacy and contribution of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray in Society with an aim to increase general awareness and background of ancient chemistry along with its importance. It is fortuitous that the Ministry of Education, Government of India is updating the education system from traditional concept of 80’s to align with the aspirational goals of 21st century education including SDG4, while building upon India’s traditions and value systems.” The detail is available on www.pcray.in.

Speaking of the occasion Shri Praveen Ramdas, Secretary Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA) gave an overview on the work carried out VIBHA and objective of the conference. Prof. Rajeev Singh gave presentation of the different programs to be organized during the conference and Prof. B. K. Singh introduced the audience to the website navigation and workflow of the conference. To promote and popularise the Two-Day Conference, Competition and Exhibition on Contributions of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray as a Chemist and Freedom Fighter curtain raisers of the event will be held across the country.