Focus on disseminating Punjab Government policies at ground level: Aman Arora

New Delhi : The Information and Public Relations Minister Mr. Aman Arora today presided over his first meeting with the officers of the department in order to have a grasp on its functioning and carrying out further refinements in tune with the changing times.

The Minister was apprised by the Secretary Mr. Gurkirat Kirpal Singh about various sections of the department such as Press Section, Advertisement and Punmedia Society etc. The Secretary further said that the diligent and dedicated team of the officers is engaged headlong in disseminating the Government policies and programmes at the ground level besides devoting special attention to the social media aspect to move in sync with the newly emerging trends now a days.

The Minister exhorted the officers to work in unison as a team and keep on making coordinated efforts so as to act as a bridge between the Government and the people who must be kept abreast of the progress centric policies of the State Government. “There would be zero tolerance towards laxity in the discharge of duties”, added the Minister.

Among others present in the meeting included the Director Mrs. Sonali Giri, Joint Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Director Sandeep Singh Garha, Additional Director Dr. Opinder Singh Lamba, Joint Directors Randeep Singh Ahluwalia and Harjeet Singh Grewal, Deputy Directors Ishwinder Singh Grewal and Manvinder Singh.