New Delhi : Ministry of Ayush is implementing the following Schemes in the country under ‘Central Sector’ and ‘Centrally Sponsored Scheme’ categories:

1. Centrally Sponsored Scheme

National AYUSH Mission (NAM).

2. Central Sector Scheme

Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) in AYUSH Champion Services Sector Scheme for Medical Value Travel AYURGYAN AYURSWASTHYA Yojana AYUSH Oushadi Gunvatta evum Uttapadan Samvardhan Yojana (AOGUSY). Scheme for Conservation Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants. Promotion of International Co-operation in AYUSH.

Under Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM), financial assistance is provided to the State/UT Governments as per the proposals submitted by them in their respective State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) and as per the NAM guidelines

The said schemes are being implemented within the stipulated time limit and the detail is as under: –

Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Ayush Mission was launched in the year 2014-15. Further, its continuation has been approved by the Union Cabinet from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Central Sector Scheme of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) has been approved for the period from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

Central Sector Scheme of Champion Services Sector Scheme for Medical Value Travel was implemented for the period from FY 2019-2020 to FY 2021-2022.

Central Sector Scheme of AYURGYAN has been approved for the period from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

Central Sector Scheme of AYURSWASTHYA Yojana has been approved for the period from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

Central Sector Scheme of AYUSH Oushadi Gunvatta evum Uttapadan Samvardhan Yojana (AOGUSY) was approved by Standing Finance Committee (SFC) on 16 th March 2021 for five years.

March 2021 for five years. Central Sector Scheme for Conservation Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

Central Sector Scheme for Promotion of International Co-operation in AYUSH has been approved for the period from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.