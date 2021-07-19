Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addresses pro-farmer schemes

Chandigarh: The first meeting of the elected members of the Board of Directors of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Limited was held at Chandigarh.



In his address, Cooperation Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa congratulated all the elected directors and exhorted them to work at the grassroots level so that the pro-farmer schemes of the bank get due publicity leading to ameliorating the lot of the farming community of the State.



On the occasion, Director of the State Agricultural Development Bank (SADB) Kamaldeep Singh, was unanimously elected as President of the bank for the second time. Thanking all the directors, he assured the members that he would continue to work hard for the prosperity of the bank.



The members of the Board of Directors viz. Harjeet Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Jasbir Singh, Major Singh, Rajwant Singh, Daljeet Singh, Kamaldeep Singh, Jasmeet Singh, Mahik Ranjeet Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Avtar Singh and Baldev Singh Bhangu also participated in the said meeting.



MD, SADB Rajiv Kumar Gupta welcomed all the newly elected Directors and congratulated Kamaldeep Singh on becoming the President of the bank for the second term.

Related