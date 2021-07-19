6.43 crore sanctioned for government schools in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab School Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that Captain Amarinder Singh led state government has continuously been ensuring adequate funds to improve the infrastructure in the government schools across the state. The cabinet minister informed that apart from converting around 13,000 government schools into smart schools, their government has decided to provide additional facilities for effective learning activities and make the look of schools attractive. He added that a grant of Rs. 6.43 crore has been under the smart school project for construction and renovation of entry gates and construction of reception areas in the best schools across the state.







Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that as the budget of Rs 117 crore has already been approved for smart classrooms, now the education department has also decided to provide an additional grant of Rs. 73.38 lakh for paint and other renovation works of smart classrooms of 832 government schools. He added that soon, the department would also release a grant of Rs. 4.46 lakh for similar works in 14,853 classrooms of government schools. He said that the required instructions have already been released to all district education officers for the proper utilization of these grants. The education department, in the directions, has directed the district education officers to ensure proper paint work on doors and windows of smart classrooms and required work for the protection of projectors.







Mr. Singla said that as many as 735 best government schools have been selected from across the state and reception areas will be constructed in these schools. He said that the reception area would be used as presentation and meeting rooms for the parents and other visitors to make them aware of the facilities available in the school without disturbing the classes.

