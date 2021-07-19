INS Tabar completes maritime partnership exercise with french navy

New Delhi: INS Tabar, on completion of port visit to Brest, France undertook maritime partnership exercise with FNS Aquitaine, a French naval Frigate in the Bay of Biscay on 15 and 16 Jul 21. A twin engine helicopter (NH 90) from FNS Aquitaine and four Rafale fighter aircraft from French Navy also participated in the exercise.

A wide range of operations like Anti – Submarine, Surface Manoeuvers, Replenishment at Sea approach, Firing on target, Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS), Steam Past, Air Defence, Air Picture Compilation, Vertical Replenishment and crossdeck operations were exercised by the ships. The exercise was mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability and towards consolidating combined operations against maritime threats.