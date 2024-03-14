Minister Parshottam Rupala will release Book and Video on Sagar Parikrama tomorrow at Rajkot, Gujarat

With the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and led by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala, Sagar Parikrama embarked on a monumental mission.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala will release Book and Video on “Sagar Parikrama” on 15th March 2024 at 09:00 AM at Engineering Association, Rajkot, Gujarat. Union Minister for States of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan & Dr. L. Murugan and other dignitaries will also be present in the occasion. The object of the book is to chronicle the Sagar Parikrama Yatra, encompassing content on diverse elements, such as the Maritime route, cultural and geographical explorations, and notable impacts from all 12 phases of Sagar Parikrama.

The Book on Sagar Parikrama contains 7 chapters covering genesis of Sagar Parikrama, Overview and detailed coverage of the journey of West coast, East coast and the key take away. This document will provide an insight into the challenges of coastal fishermen, their culture, religious and traditional fisheries heritage of India. The entire Sagar Parikrama has been documented in the form of short films, exhibiting all the activities, events, and interactions of Union Minister with the beneficiaries. The video also captures the challenges faced during the Sagar Parikrama.

Sagar Parikrama aims to reach fishermen at their respective doorsteps, to understand their issues and to resolve their grievances, inform pragmatic government policy decisions, promote sustainable fishing practices, and publicize various government schemes and programs.

Fisheries sector is considered as a sunrise sector and has immense potential for bringing equitable and inclusive growth by economic empowerment of the weaker section of the society. With 8% share in global fish production, India is the 3rd largest fish producer, 2nd largest aquaculture producer, largest shrimp producer and 4th largest top seafood exporter in the world. Sagar Parikrama aims to facilitate interaction with fishermen, coastal communities, and stakeholders to disseminate information on various fisheries related schemes and programs being implemented by the government of India and to also understand the issues faced by fisher folks.

Sagar Parikrama Yatra spanned over 12 captivating phases in just 44 days. The Yatra turned out to be a historical program that meticulously navigated the diverse coastal tapestry of India, covering an impressive coastal length of 7,986 Kilometres out of 8,118 Kilometres, touching 3,071 fishing villages of 80 coastal districts of all the Coastal States/UTs. Spanning from Mandavi from Gujarat to Ganga Sagar at West Bengal including Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sagar Parikrama charted a course that encompassed 9 coastal states and 4 UTs, ensuring engagements with fishermen and stakeholders through 162 formal and informal interactions.

The Sagar Parikrama journey embarked on 5th March, 2022, with the motto “KRANTI se SHANTI”, covering Mandvi, Gujarat to Porbandar in Phase-I, followed by Phase-II in September 2022, spanning locations like Mangrol and Surat. Phase-III commenced from Hazira Port, Gujarat, concluding at Sasson Dock, Mumbai, exploring Maharashtra’s coastal line. Phase-IV extended from Surat to Mumbai, followed by Phase-V in Goa and Karnataka, exploring coastal areas like Murudeshwar and Mangalore.

Phase-VI ventured into Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while Phase-VII explored Kerala’s coastal regions, including Thrissur and Kochi. Phase-VIII traversed through Kerala and Tamil Nadu, touching areas like Thoothukudi and Rameswaram.

Phase-IX journeyed through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, concluding in Chennai, through various locations like Nagapattinam and Karaikal. Phase-X spanned Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, before transitioning to Puducherry.

Phase-XI delved into Odisha’s coastal districts, such as Ganjam and Bhadrak, engaging with communities in locales like Paradeep and Balasore. The final Phase-XII ventured into West Bengal, encompassing Digha and Ganga Sagar.

During all twelve phases of Sagar Parikrama, Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala along with Dr. L. Murugan in the presence of other esteemed dignitaries led the Sagar Parikrama interacted with beneficiaries such as fishermen, fisherwomen, fish farmers and other stakeholders. Beneficiaries were felicitated with Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and other assets (such as two-wheelers and four-wheelers with ice box etc.) under the PMMSY scheme. Beneficiaries from every coastal State/UTs actively participated in all phases of Sagar Parikrama Yatra. The yatra observed various review sessions, on-ground interactions, pre-saturation campaigns for KCC and other events.

Sagar Parikrama improved people’s quality of life and economic well-being by acknowledging their challenges and provided a good opportunity for fishermen to interact with the government officials right on their doorstep. It has made an enormous impact in assisting fishermen and fish farmers in resolving their concerns and facilitating their economic upliftment through various fisheries schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Kisan Credit Card (KCC), and other programs conducted by the Government of India.

Overall, 12 phases of Sagar Parikrama Yatra have brought massive changes in the development strategy of fishermen. Sagar Parikrama program was welcomed by fishermen and fish farmers with open heart and they have seen this as an instrument of their development. Therefore, the influence of this Sagar Parikrama on the livelihood and holistic development of fishermen and fisher folk, including climate change and sustainable development, was very much influential.