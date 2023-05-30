Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holds discussion with Singapore’s Minister Gan Kim Yong

Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan had an insightful discussion with Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. Discussions centered around developing a seamless architecture for skilling and lifelong learning.
They assessed ways in which India can leverage Singapore’s expertise and knowledge to address shared challenges and transform the Indian skills ecosystem, building on the outcomes of the #G20FutureOfWork workshop.
