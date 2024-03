Today, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bihar, where he will participate in two key programs organized by the BJP in Patna. Mr. Shah will address a party rally in Paliganj, located in the Patna district, in the afternoon. Additionally, he will unveil a statue honoring one of the founders of the BJP, late Kailash Pati Mishra, in Phulwari Sharif near the ICAR regional research center.