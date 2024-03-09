Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities signs MoU with Electronics Sector Skills Council of India for Skilling of PwDs

In a pivotal move towards enhancing the empowerment and skill development of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI). The MoU, spearheaded by Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, was formalized on 08.03.2024 with the aim of equipping PwDs with the necessary skills for various job roles within the electronics sector.

This landmark MoU signifies a collaborative effort to cultivate human resources through vocational training aligned with industry demands. By leveraging the expertise of ESSCI, the initiative aims to create pathways for sustainable livelihoods and foster a globally competitive workforce.

Under the terms of the MoU, ESSCI commits to providing vocational training to PwDs in accordance with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) course standards. Additionally, ESSCI will facilitate engagement with potential employers and industrial networks to ensure seamless placement opportunities for trainees. Importantly, placements will guarantee a monthly salary compliant with the minimum wages act and industry benchmarks.

Furthermore, ESSCI will uphold its commitment to post-placement support by offering counseling and tracking services for a minimum of three months following placement, ensuring the continued success and integration of PwDs within the workforce.

This collaboration marks a significant stride towards inclusivity and economic empowerment, reaffirming the commitment of DEPwD and ESSCI to create an enabling environment for PwDs to thrive in the electronics sector.