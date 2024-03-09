Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Signs MoU with SignAble Communications to Support Individuals with Speech & Hearing Disabilities

In a significant leap towards bolstering support for persons with disabilities, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SignAble Communications. The MoU signifies a significant step forward in improving support for individuals with speech and hearing disabilities.

The MoU aims to enhance communication and accessibility for visually and hearing impaired Divyangjan. Presently, various departmental organizations utilize different helpline numbers, making it crucial to establish a centrally maintained, user-friendly Short Code Helpline Number. The National Level Helpline for Divyangjan, Short Code-14456, launched on Jan 8, 2024, at the International Purple Fest, Goa. AYJNISHD (D) initiated helpline services on Jan 27, 2024, with features including:

– Short Code: 14456,- Toll-free, provided by DOT

– Advanced Cloud-based IVVRS by Baytalkitec-Chennai

– Hosted at AYJNISHD (D)-Mumbai, to be on Virtual Machine by CDAC-Pune

– Additional Channels & pre-recorded voice info on 21 disabilities

– IVRS content in English & Hindi, mapped to 6 call centers for assistance

To aid Divyangjan with Speech & Hearing Disability, SignAble Communications collaboration will provide ISL interpreters through CSR funding. The helpline will operate weekdays from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM.