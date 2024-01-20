Minerals, Mining, and Metals Conclave Highlights Focus on India’s Future Readiness

Bhubaneswar, January 19, 2024: Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry organised the Minerals, Mining and Metals Conclave here at hotel Swosti Premium on Friday. Esteemed figures such as Mr. Rana Som, Mentor of the Minerals & Mining Committee, BCC&I and Former CMD, NMDC, and Mr. Tuhin Kumar Mukherjee, Chairperson of the Minerals and Mining Committee, BCC&I, and Advisor- Mineral Resource & Mining, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., graced the event along with industry leaders including Mr. Thomas M. Cherian, Managing Director of Essel Mining & Industries Limited, and Mr. Pankaj Kumar Satija, Executive in-Charge of Ferro Alloys & Minerals Division, Tata Steel Ltd., and Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Chairperson of the Metals Committee and MD, TSDPL.

Addressing the imperative of aligning strategies with NITI Aayog’s Vision 2047, Mr. Rana Som emphasized the need for a robust plan in the minerals, mining, and metals sector to meet the ambitious goals set for India’s development by 2047. This includes increased iron ore availability, enhanced investment in beneficiation, renewable energy infrastructure, palletization, coking coal, advanced technology, and improved transportation networks.

Mr. Pankaj Kumar Satija, Executive in-Charge, Ferro Alloys & Minerals Division, Tata Steel Ltd., stressed the importance of a deliberate and strategic approach,emphasized adopting initiatives considering India’s unique position in the world trade. He urged for meticulous planning in all area from mining to plant including supply chain to ensure sustained progress.

Mr. Tuhin Kumar Mukherjee, Chairperson, Minerals and Mining Committee, BCC&I, and Advisor- Mineral Resource & Mining, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., echoed the sentiment of preparedness, emphasizing the need for collective efforts as “Team India” to navigate the challenges of the future.

Focusing on policy initiatives and the role of mining in the net-zero journey, Mr. Thomas M. Cherian, Managing Director, Essel Mining & Industries Limited, underscored the importance of technology, digital applications, and artificial intelligence (AI) in mining operations. He also highlighted the significance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations as a key differentiator for the mining industry.