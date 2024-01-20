PM Narendra Modi witnesses cultural presentation of Ramayan from 8 states at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram on Saturday. After being given a poorna kumbh, Mr.Modi took a holy dip at the Agni theertham at Rameswaram and also at the 22 theerthams.

He also took part in the special poojas and paid obeisance before Sri Ramanathaswamy idol. He will attend the Bhajans session and also witness a cultural presentation of Ramayan from eight states. He is scheduled to spend the night at the Ramakrishna mission at Rameswaram. Tomorrow he will be visiting Arichalmunai and also Sri Kothandaramaswamy temple before departing to Delhi.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Sriranganathaswamy temple at Tiruchirapalli and offered prayers and attended discourses on Ramayana.