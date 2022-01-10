Mineral wealth important for employment and revenue generation: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that mineral wealth is important for employment and revenue generation. Work should be done expeditiously for the goal of providing employment by scientific exploitation of mineral resources. Tasks must be completed in a transparent, well-planned and systematic manner. Efforts to generate revenue should not be lacking. Necessary coordination should be done with the Government of India to complete the survey work of availability of minerals in the districts at the earliest. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also directed to start the process of filling up the vacant posts in the Mineral Resources Department.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the works of Mineral Resources Department in Mantralaya today. Mineral Resources and Labor Minister Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Mineral Resources Shri Sukhbir Singh, Secretary to Chief Minister Shri M. Selvandran, Director Mineral Resources Shri V.K. Austin and officers were present.

Survey work conducted in districts

It was informed in the meeting that survey work is going on in various agreements in the state. As a result of the agreements executed between Manganese and India Limited (MOIL Ltd.) and the Department of Minerals, survey work has been started in 14 blocks of Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Jabalpur, Katni, Sidhi and Singrauli and 24 blocks in Balaghat and Chhindwara. These include 20 areas of diamond minerals. Also, survey has been done for iron ore in Chhatarpur and manganese in Jhabua. As a result of the survey agreement signed between Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd. (MECL) and the Department of Minerals, 7 blocks have been made available. Survey work will be completed for the discovery of rare metals in three districts of the state Sidhi, Betul and Katni by the Geological Survey of India. Latest technology is being used for this.

Operation of 71 inactive mines resumed

Work has been started in 71 mines of Limestone, Bauxite, Manganese, Fireclay, Dolomite and Laterite by setting a target of 100 inactive mines of main minerals. Notification of amendment in Madhya Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules 1996 in the new minor mineral policy for auction of major minerals, rationalization of dead rent rates of minor minerals and stone mineral and re-revision of royalty rates of 31 minor minerals has been published. The Mineral Resources Department has given approval to allot two blocks of Singrauli district to the private sector for mining of coal minerals.

Revenue from minerals has increased

It was informed that on the basis of road map and long-term goals of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, there has been an increase in mineral revenue as a result of the department’s vision and its implementation in the financial year. The income in the year 2020-21 was Rs 5185 crore as against Rs 4284 crore in the year 2017-18. It is expected to reach Rs 7 thousand crores in the current financial year. At present, the process of re-allotment from the district level is prevalent due to the surrender/cancellation of the approved sand contracts.

E-auction and other innovations

The process of e-auction of 32 mineral blocks of main minerals is going on in the state. Annual revenue of Rs 735 crore from major minerals and allocation of 14 coal blocks will result in annual revenue of Rs 1360 crore in the state. Similarly, after e-tendering 31 minor minerals, the process of allotting 9 mineral blocks is going on. Madhya Pradesh is one of the leading states of the country in the field of e-auction. Similarly, due to the imposition of tax on all minor minerals under the Rural Infrastructure and Road Development Act 2005, additional income of Rs 100 crore is likely to be obtained. Minor minerals are being approved through the new allocation process on the basis of e-application. This will lead to an increase in revenue of Rs 15 crore in the current financial year. After the amendment in Minor Mineral Rule, the implementation of the provision of M-sand will reduce the dependence on natural sand. In the state, 6 mines of M-sand have been approved in 5 districts. Data sharing facility has been made available by the integration of departmental portal with the portal of Uttar Pradesh Mineral Department. All receipts and payments are being done online in the department.