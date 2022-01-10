Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges 210 Assistant Executive Engineers joining Panchayati Raj Department to follow 5T mantra

Bhubaneswar : As many as 210 Assistant Executive Engineers joined in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, here on Monday.

Welcoming 210 Assistant Executive Engineers to @PRDeptOdisha, CM Naveen Patnaik said that Rural Housing & Drinking Water supply are two flagship programmes of Odisha Govt. This is the first batch of a new engineering cadre created in the Department.

CM said that Odisha Govt is committed to convert all Kucha houses to Pucca houses in a time bound manner, & target has been set to provide pipe water to all rural households by 2024. CM said that creation of a new engineering cadre is indicative of Govt’s thrust on rural infra.

CM said, Odisha Govt is committed to empower the Panchayati Raj system, so that benefits of development reach the poorest of the poor. CM advised the newly recruited engineers to put all their energy & knowledge to be a part of transformation that is now happening in Odisha . CM urged new employees to follow and imbibe 5T mantras of State Government in their daily assignment. Highlighting the principles of State’s Governance, CM said that people are at the core of our Government & we need to serve them with dignity and professionalism.