Mia by Tanishq expands its retail footprint in Kolkata with the launch of two exclusive retail outlets

Kolkata : ‘Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s most fashionable jewellery brands, has launched two exclusive standalone stores in Kolkata. The stores were inaugurated by Ms. Nusrat Jahan, Tollywood Actress and Ms. Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, Titan company Limited. To celebrate the launch of the new store, Mia by Tanishq has also announced an inaugural offer of up to 20% off* on select Mia products. The offer is valid from 1st to 3rd July 2022.

The first store spread over 500 sq ft is located at GA, Ground Floor, Reshmi Tower 159/1, Jessore Road, Kolkata and the second store spread over 270 sq ft is located at Mia by Tanishq, Unit 0004, Block-A, Ground floor, City Centre 2, New Town Rajarhat, Kolkata. These stores offer a wide range of trendy, popular and modern designs uniquely crafted in gold, diamond and coloured stones across an assortment of studs, finger rings, bracelets, pendants and neckwear.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head – Mia by Tanishq, said, “We are excited about increasing Mia by Tanishq’s retail footprint in Kolkata. Mia is an exclusively designed fine jewellery brand that seeks to emotionally connect with the young modern woman of today. We cater to women who wear jewellery as a means to express themselves. And we all know that the women in Calcutta are amongst the most progressive ones. Today, women across the country are on a constant lookout for jewellery that increases their trend quotient and is a reflection of their personalities. Through this store, our endeavor will be to provide customers with trendy designs and a youthful shopping experience.”