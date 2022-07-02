Puri: The holy city of Odisha, Puri is celebrating the world-famous festival ‘Rath Yatra’ with joy and enthusiasm. All the three chariots reached at Shree Gundicha temple Puri.

According to servitors it is for the first time in many years that the chariots have reached Saradha bali at least four hours before schedule.

Even as the chariots are stationed near the Shree Gundicha temple last of the devotees continued to have the darshan of the deities atop the raths .