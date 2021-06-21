MG Motor India provides doorstep contactless car services

Gurugram: MG Motor India has now re-launched ‘MG CARE at Home’ on popular customer demand to provide support services at the doorstep of its customers in the New Normal. Under the initiative, the carmaker is offering select services through technicians who are trained to follow all safety protocols. The safe and contactless services at the customers’ homes include car sanitization and fumigation, general car check-up, and car dry wash in addition to minor repairs and fitments.

“Our aim is to offer our customers the assurance and services at the comfort of their homes in the New Normal. While social distancing and required norms are adhered to on-site, the staff undergoes an additional layer of check prior to visiting the customers’ homes. This initiative is in addition to various other contactless programs introduced by MG like MG V Phy – a voice-guided audio demonstration at our dealerships and a digital suite of experiences for online car purchase,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, MG Motor India.

In terms of after-sales services, certain critical repairs and body shop work will continue to be done at the British legacy automaker’s service facilities. Customers can avail the MG Care services via the MY MG customer App. The services are carried out using special portable equipment that enables facilities like MGerm Clean fumigation, dry wash, and some minor repairs. MG Motor India currently has a wide network comprising 245 touchpoints across India. It had also recently launched MG Healthline to provide free health consultations to its customers and their family members.