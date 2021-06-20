MG Motor India donates Hector Ambulances in Nagpur to support healthcare services

Nagpur: MG Motor India has now delivered 8 more Hector ambulances equipped with modern life-saving systems for the cities of Nagpur and Vidarbha. The ambulance units were handed over in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises – Government of India, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yash Yadav, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are proud to deliver Hector ambulances for healthcare services under the MG Sewa program. We had started providing some ambulances at the start of Covid-19 pandemic last year but took up the challenge of hastening up deliveries of these ambulances after Shri Gadkari’s special request to help the Nagpur and Vidarbha regions. We thank Shri Gadkari ji for this opportunity.”

MG has previously donated Hector Ambulances to Nangia Hospital in Nagpur, GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, Gujarat. The ambulances were earlier offered exclusively to COVID-19 patients living in Nagpur, however, now the vehicles will also be used for other emergencies. Efforts are on to support other parts of India.

Under its community service umbrella MG Sewa, the carmaker is doing various initiatives in these challenging times. It has also joined hands with Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. in Gujarat and has supported in increased the production of oxygen by 36% at one of the latter’s plants in Vadodara. It recently also offered 200 beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram.