In Himachal Pradesh, the weather department has issued a red alert for isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur for today. It also warned of localised flooding and landslides.

The department added that isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in district Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan, while there could be isolated spells of heavy rain in Lahaul and Spiti.