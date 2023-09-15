“Meri Maati Mera Desh” Campaign’s first phase witnesses massive public participation

“Meri Maati Mera Desh”, a nationwide campaign was launched on 9th August 2023 to pay tribute to the ‘Veers’ who laid down their lives for the country. This campaign is the concluding event of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ which began on 12th March 2021, and has witnessed widespread public participation (Jan Bhagidari) with over 2 lakh programs organized across India.

The campaign features programs like the establishment of Shilaphalakams dedicated to freedom fighters and security forces, as well as initiatives like Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, Veeron ka Vandan which venerates the gallant sacrifices of our Bravehearts.

The first phase of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign has proven to be a phenomenal success with widespread reach and enormous public participation. More than 2.33 lakh Shilaphalakams have been built across 36 States/UTs till date. Almost 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies have been uploaded on website till date. 2 Lakh+ Braveheart felicitation programmes have been organized across the country. Under the Vasudha Vandan theme, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created.

Now the campaign is all set to enter its second phase with Amrit Kalash Yatras planned across the country. As a pan India outreach campaign, its aim is to touch every household of the country. Mitti and rice grains are being collected from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas across India. In rural regions, it will be combined at the block level to create block-level kalash. After a ceremonial send-off from the State capital, these kalash will come to Delhi for the National Programme. In urban areas, mitti is being collected from wards and brought to larger urban local bodies for mixing and transportation to Delhi through the State capital. It’s expected that more than 8500 kalash will arrive in Delhi by the end of October for the final program. The soil collected from all corners of India will be placed in the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Memorial, creating a legacy to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.