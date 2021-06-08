Mercedes-Benz debuts the ultra-luxurious ‘Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC’ in India; sets a new record by selling the entire 2021 allocations before launch

Pune: The country’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today broke into the ultra-luxurious SUV segment with the introduction of the first-ever SUV in its Maybach range of vehicles. The pinnacle in refinement and comfort, Mercedes-Maybach represents ‘Ultimate Luxury’ in its most contemporary, purest form. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC now sets a new benchmark altogether in the luxury SUV segment in India and is unmatched with its exquisite offerings.

Apart from being the first Maybach SUV, the GLS Maybach 600 will only be the second Maybach model to be rolled out in the Indian market, following the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The Mercedes-Maybach brand stands for exclusive luxury, maximum comfort and state-of-the-art technology in automotive engineering, services and accessories.

Launching this one-of-a-kind ultra-luxury SUV in India, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are excited to introduce the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC to India. The Maybach brand represents the pinnacle of luxury and this SUV will elevate customer experience to an unmatched level. It blends classic old-world charm and supreme comfort with the most cutting-edge technology to redefine the luxury experience on wheels. Luxury motoring with an SUV in India is reimagined with the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. We are now glad to hand over these SUVs to discerning customers who have expressed exceptionally high interest in this fine model that rewrites expectations in the luxury SUV segment.”

“We have witnessed a strong demand for our products as we see the hope and aspiration of our customers remain unbroken. With this positivity, we look at restarting and ramping up our business in phases, in sync with the unlocking of different markets. Our 2021 product strategy remains on track and we expect further uptick in demand, especially for top-end products. The market outlook also remains positive at this point and we continue to stay optimistic. Our customers can expect more product introductions across segments in the coming months.” Mr. Schwenk added.

New benchmark in luxury:

The very definition of style and status, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will introduce Mercedes-Benz customers to the new benchmark in luxury SUVs.

First-class private jet like individual rear seats*:

• Can be reclined by 43.5 degrees | Pushed back by 120 mm

• Electrical adjustment with memory | Electrically extending leg rest

• Rear comfort package plus features | Chauffeur function | Climatized outer seats

• Multicontour seats with massage function | Wireless Charging | MBUX rear tablet

• Pre-Safe® Function

Folding table at the rear*:

• Two folding tables at the rear transforms the Business Console of the First-Class rear suite into a comfortable work area.

• The stowage trays provide space for a notebook or documents. To match the refined environment they are finished in high-quality leather.

Refrigerated compartment*:

• The refrigerated compartment is incorporated harmoniously into the rear armrest. There is an option for:

o Interior lighting

o Mounting option for two champagne flutes*

Dedicated Maybach Drive Program:

The Mercedes-Maybach features the AIRMATIC air suspension with Adaptive Damping System Plus (ADS+) as standard. A dedicated Maybach drive program for the suspension and powertrain meanwhile offers rear-seat passengers the ultimate in ride comfort, while a standard MBUX rear seat tablet allows them to intuitively control comfort and entertainment functions from the back seat.

E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL*

E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL acts to optimize driving feel, yet minimizes the motions felt by passengers. Superior handling in every situation, it is the synthesis of comfort, precision and dynamism – combined with unique off-road qualities. Users experience the first-class effects of a modern, fully active suspension designed to compensate for pitch, roll and shocks.

Enables customers to use three innovative functions: the ROAD SURFACE SCAN, the Active Curve tilting function CURVE and the Recovery mode.