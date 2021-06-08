THE Asia University Rankings: NIT Rourkela Placed in Top 250

Rourkela: We are glad to inform that Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021 is announced and National Institute of Technology(NIT), Rourkela has been ranked 26th in the overall category among the Indian universities. In the overall list of Asian universities, NIT Rourkela has been placed in the bracket of 201-250 rank. In general engineering (overall category) NIT Rourkela has been ranked 12th position in India.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021 are drawn out by judging the universities across all their core missions – teaching, research, citations, knowledge transfers and international outlook to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available. According to this ranking list, NIT Rourkela has bagged the position of number one amongst all enlisted NITs in Overall, Teaching and Research category.

On this accomplishment The Director of the institute, Professor Animesh Biswas said – “NIT Rourkela has a strong platform for collaborative research and knowledge sharing among the different research groups scattered over several major departments facilitating faster developments and nurturing new ideas. This ranking is the outcome of the hard work of the whole NIT Rourkela fraternity. Research is an important component for the development of scientific thinking and I am glad to see that our efforts on various innovative research are internationally acclaimed. We already have 11 different centre of research for carrying out multidisciplinary research activity. Presently with the collaboration with ISRO, NIT Rourkela is setting up Space Technology Incubation Centre (S-TIC) at NIT Rourkela, which will augment research in the area of space science technology. So, I congratulate everyone and wish for greater success ahead.”

