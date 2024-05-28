MeitY organises Workshop on ‘Powering Transformation through UI/UX for Digital Governance’

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has organised a National Workshop on ‘Powering Transformation through UI/UX for Digital Governance’ on 28th May 2024 for setting up the guidelines for enhancing user experience of using websites/portals/applications.

Digital landscape is rapidly evolving and user expects seamless and intuitive interaction with the application. This workshop on “Powering Transformation through UI/UX for Digital Governance” aims to make the way towards this. The workshop bring together the stakeholders from Government, Industry, Designers, Developers and other related Practitioners to discuss the practices and challenges in establishing effective UX/UI for public-facing digital services.

Workshop also witness the signing of MoU between Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Common Service Centres.

To Recognize the best practices and exceptional leadership and dedication in crafting intuitive and visually stunning user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) in product design, appreciation Certificate were awarded to Shri Brahma Kumar, Joint Secretary, MEA; Ms Vallari Gaikwad, Under Secretary, MEA for E-migrate; Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Spl chief Secretary, IT, Telangana for T-app Folio; Shri Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, CGM, SBI for YONO and Ms Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, MRD for lakhpathi didi.

The workshop was chaired by Shri Amit Agarwal, CEO, UIDAI and DG, NIC. During the Workshop, various panel discussion were done between leaders from the Industry as well as from Government. Panel discussion on following topics were done by reputed speakers:

A. Best UX Practices

B. Role of UX/UI in Citizen Engagement with the Government.

C. Tools & Techniques for UX/UI practices

D. Aspirations and Experiences of the Citizens in the Social Domain

These sessions were done In recognition of their exceptional leadership.

The workshop also included stall presented by Industries such as Google, Microsoft, Map My India, SBI, ZOHO, Samsung, etc.

The workshop was praised by all industry leaders, Government officers and concluded with commitment to work towards enhancing the UI/UX on websites/applications along with the Government of India.