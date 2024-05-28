DG NCC flags-off Boys & Girls mountaineering expedition to Mt Kang Yatse-II in Ladakh region

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) boys and girls mountaineering expedition to Mount Kang Yatse-II peak was flagged off by DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh from New Delhi on May 28, 2024. The peak is located in the Ladakh region at an altitude of 6,250m/20,505ft, and this is the 87th NCC Cadets mountaineering expedition since 1970.

The team comprises five Officers, 17 Permanent Instructors and 24 Cadets (12 Boys & 12 Girls) from various NCC directorates. The team will attempt to scale Mt Kang Yatse-II by the end of June 2024.

The DG NCC wished success to the team and highlighted the pivotal role of the NCC in youth development & the opportunities provided to the cadets to engage in diverse adventure activities. He encouraged the cadets to face the expedition’s challenges with composure, courage, professionalism and an indomitable spirit.