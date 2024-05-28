Union Health Secretary Meets with UK’s Lord Markham at World Health Assembly in Geneva

Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary held a bilateral meeting with Lord Markham, Parliament Under Secretary of State, United Kingdom, on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly of WHO in Geneva, today.

The two countries discussed some critical issues pertaining to the Memorandum of Understanding between two countries specifically in the area of mobility of health care professionals to the UK. ⁠India highlighted the ongoing work on building two digital portals – one to facilitate health care workforce mobility to other countries and another to facilitate medical value travel. India also emphasized on taking the bilateral cooperation further in the pharmaceutical sector to overcome challenges faced by Indian Pharma industry in meeting multiple regulatory systems covering the EU and the UK. ⁠The countries also discussed the critical issues related to International Health Regulations and Intergovernmental Negotiating Body and exchanged their views on the same.

Ms. Hekali Zhimomi, Addl. Secretary, Union Health Ministry and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present on the occasion.