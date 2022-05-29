‘Meiram – The Fireline’, ‘Shabu-Shabu Spirit’ & ‘Castaway’ to open #MIFF2022 film extravaganza

New Delhi :The celebration of films at the 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival will begin today with the screening of one film each from documentary, short film and animation category. “Meiram – The Fireline”, the documentary from Manipur directed by James Khangenbam is the opening film in documentary category. The film which gently touches upon the embracing colours of wilderness and biodiversity is included in ‘National Prism’ package of MIFF 2022.

“Shabu-Shabu Spirit”, the short fiction film from Japan will draw the curtains up for films in ‘Short Film’ category. The film directed by Yuki Saito is included in the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) package. The film narrates the story of Shozo, a concerned father who comes up with a test to see whether his daughter’s fiancé is really worthy of marrying her.

(Still from Shabu-Shabu Spirit)

“Castaway” from France is the opening film from Animation category. This film directed by Rachel Bosc-Bierne, Vincent Carrette, Simon Fabbri, Marie Gauthier, Margo Lopez, Leopoldine Perdrix and Flore-Anne Victor is included in ANIM!ARTE – Students’ Animation Film Festival of Brazil. The story line of ‘Castaway’ revolves around a lonely girl who lives in the sky far from the world below that frightens her.