Iconic Week Celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (30.05.2022 to 05.06.2022)

New Delhi :To celebrate and commemorate the 75 years of Independence and as India enters into the Amrit Kaal, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is celebrating the Iconic Week of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) from 30.05.2022 to 05.06.2022. As part of the iconic week celebrations, the Ministry is giving wide-spread publicity to the ‘Video – Tutorial of Youth Parliament ‘. The tutorial seeks to showcase the noble ideals of Youth Parliament like encouraging tolerance of divergent views, addressing problems by debating and discussing, etc. with a view to strengthen the roots of our democracy and spread democratic ethos among our student community to familiarise them with the Parliamentary procedures and functioning. The tutorial also carries the message of AKAM.

The video-tutorial is being telecast on Sansad TV for wider viewership as per the following schedule:-

Premiere – At 10 a.m on 30.05.2022

First repeat telecast – At 2 p.m on 02.06.2022

Second repeat telecast – At 6 p.m on 05.06.2022

The video-tutorial has also been hosted on the YouTube channel of National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS) of the Ministry and can be accessed at https://youtu.be/ut32HqVbHeg .

Besides the above, some schools are also being scheduled to perform their youth parliaments during the week.

National eVidhan Application (NeVA) a Mission Mode Project for Digital Legislatures aims to transform the working of all Legislatures paperless during Amrit Kaal. NeVA which has been developed on the principle of ‘One Nation- One Application’ will enable all the Legislatures to transact entire government business on this single platform in digital mode including interaction with the government Departments. NeVA could be accessed at https://www.neva.gov.in and it’s mobile App is freely available at Play Store & App Store.

During the icon week, as a capacity building measure, CPMU, NeVA in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would be conducting two days training for officials of the Legislatures through virtual mode on 2nd& 3rd June, 2022. Link for joining the virtual training would be available at the portal and mobile App as well.