Mega community outreach programme ‘Sampark Meeting’ in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to intensify its community outreach programme and IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaign from tomorrow in the State Capital to reach our every section of the society and to promote active community participation to infuse among public the values of self-responsibility to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

As per the plan, the Civic Body, will conduct one-of-its-kind interactive programmes called ‘Sampark Meeting’ at some selected places under its three administrative zones such as South-East, South-West and North Zone covering the entire city. Senior officials of the State Government are scheduled to join the programme as speakers to address the concerns of public regarding the pandemic.

The primary objective of this outreach campaign is to reach and take on the spot feedback/queries of every citizen and make them aware about how active community participation and strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines can help the community or society to keep the coronavirus at bay.

The campaign will focus on spreading awareness among people on the need of social distancing, proper mask wearing, practicing hand hygiene, addressing social stigma associated with COVID-29 etc. in our daily lives.

As per campaign plan, people from different walks of life, eminent citizens, associations like Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Puja Committees, Market Associations, NGOs, voluntary organisations, slum Peer Leaders, among others will attend the outreach programme across the city from Monday to next Sunday.

“In view of rising cases and opening of all kinds of activities, it is being felt to intensify COVID-19 awareness campaign to reorient everyone by organising such programmes. And, also giving credit to citizens because of their active role, we have checked the spread of virus in the city,” said BMC Commissioner Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary

A detailed programme schedule has been prepared for smooth conduct of the mega campaign.

In South-East Zone, the meeting is scheduled to be held at Unit 9 Boy’s High School (Monday), Ekamra College, Sundarapada ( Tuesday), BMC Bhawani Enclave, Saheed Nagar ( Wednesday), Central Market Association, Unit-2 Market Building (Thursday), Saheed Nagar Kalyan Mandap (Friday), Saheed Nagar Puja Mandap (Saturday) and Esplande One Mall (Sunday).

“We are all prepared to launch the massive outreach campaign to reach out more and more people in the city to create awareness on COVID-19 pandemic. Information, Education and Communication are the key to win the fight against the ongoing pandemic,” said Shri Anshuman Rath, Zonal Deputy Commissioner, South-East Zone of BMC.

Likewise, the ‘Sampark Meeting’ will be held at Baramunda CHC Conference Hall (Monday), Community Centre, Khandagiri Bari (Tuesday), Day Care Centre, Ward No- 15 (Wednesday), Cosmopolis (Thursday) and Community Center, Sashtri Nagar (Friday) in South-West Zone of the Civic Body.

Similarly, in North Zone, the outreach programme is scheduled to be held at Infocity Green Apartment (Monday), Ward Office, Ward No-14 (Tuesday), VSS Nagar Kalyan Mandap (Wednesday), De Habitat (Thursday), Loyala School (Friday) and Club Town (Saturday).

The Ward Officers and Community Organisers under the direct supervision and guidance of respective Zonal Deputy Commissioners will be in charge of managing programme as per the schedule.

The BMC, which had earlier launched an awareness drive called ‘Mo Sapatha, Nua Abhyasa’ in the city to promote behavioural change and to embrace the normal through active community involvement, appeals people to participate in the ‘Sampark Meeting’ to help Bhubaneswar defeat coronavirus and set an example of moving forward with unity.

Related

comments