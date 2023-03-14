MDNIY and MIMC signed a MoU to promote Yoga through academic activities, research and training and sharing of expertise

The second day of Yoga Mahotsav-2023 at Talkatora indoor stadium, New Delhi witnessed action-packed Yoga demonstrations, inking of MoU, discourses by eminent personalities, quiz, competitions, elocutions, cultural programmes and Yoga performances.

MDNIY and Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), Leh, Ladakh signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote Yoga through academic activities, research and training and sharing of expertise. The agreement was signed by Dr. Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY and Ven. Bhikku Sanghsena, Founder President & Spiritual Director, MIMC.

The Yoga Mahotsav-2023 – An event to Commemorate 100 Days Countdown to International Day of Yoga – 2023 was inaugurated by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways yesterday in presence of eminent dignitaries.

A thrilling demonstration by the paramilitary students of MDNIY left the audience spellbound. The paramilitary personnel made everyone recall the valiant 2016 operation across the Line of Control carried out by the Indian Army.

A Vice Chancellor cum eminent experts summit was organsied which was participated by Ven. Bhikku Sanghasena, Founder president and Spiritual Director, MIMC, Ladakh, Prof, Somdev Satanshu, Vice Chancellor, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, CPU, Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh, Shri. Mulai Muhilan,

Commissioner, Youth empowerment and Sports Department, Government of Karnataka and Ekta Bouderlique, Heartfulness Institute.

The Experts spoke at large on the importance of Yoga and how it has been helping mankind. They also shed light on how their organisations have been working relentlessly for promoting Yoga through various programmes. Besides, summit, an inspiration experience sharing by heads of leading Yoga institutes on the topic Yoga-Its Past/Present/Future was organised.

Children from Patanjali Yog Peeth and Pyramid Yoga Team gave some brilliant performances which got huge appreciation from the audience.

Moreover, competitions such as quiz, elocution and poster presentation also took place. A post Mahotsav Yoga Workshops will be organised tomorrow (15th March 2023) at MDNIY, New Delhi