National

2435 e-buses deployed across various States/UTs under FAME India Scheme Phase-II

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the list of pilot project of charging infrastructure and project of technology development sanctioned under Phase-I of First Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) -India Scheme is listed below.

The details of e-buses sanctioned and deployed under FAME India Scheme Phase-II as on 15.02.2023:

 

Sr. No. State/ Organisations Sanctioned (In Nos) Delivery (In Nos)
1 Maharashtra 830 682
2 Gujarat 700 397
3 Uttar Pradesh 600 565
4 Delhi 400 380
5 Karnataka 350 (Bangalore: 300 + Hubli Dharwad: 50) 150
6 Jammu & Kashmir 200 0
7 Goa 150 50
8 Rajasthan 148 0
9 Andhra Pradesh 100 20
10 Chandigarh 80 80
11 Odisha 50 20
12 West Bengal 50 11
13 Uttarakhand 30 30
14 Bihar 25 25
15 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 25 25
Total 3738 2435

 

 

Out of 300 e-buses, 150 buses were delivered and an amount of Rs. 33 Crores as first installment of grant as mobilization advance was released to BMTC, Bangalore under FAME India Scheme Phase-II.

 

Projects approved by MHI under FAME India Scheme

(Pilot Projects, Charging infrastructure and Technology Development)

 

Sl. No. Name of the Project Name of the Operating Agency
1 Public Fast Charging Infrastructure Network for Electric Vehicles at Bangalore M/s Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Lithium Urban Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
2 Establishment of Testing Infrastructure for Certification of Testing of Electric & Hybrid Vehicles at ARAI Pune Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)
3 Proposal for specifications and Finalizing Draft Standards of xEV Charging Stations, ARAI, Pune Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)
4 Proposal for Charging Infrastructure Management System, IIT Madras IIT Madras
5 Proposal for 25 Hybrid Buses for BandraKurla Complex, MMRDA Mumbai Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)
6 Proposal for 25 Electric Buses by HP Government Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC)
7 Proposal for 50 Nos. Maxi Cabs for local transport by HP Government Himachal Pradesh City Transport and Bus Stand Management and Development Authority (HPCT&BSM&DA)
8 Proposal for putting up of Solar Based Charging Infrastructure for Evs in NCR by REIL, Jaipur Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL), Jaipur
9 Proposal for putting up of Solar Based Charging Infrastructure for Evs in the premises of UdyogBhawan by BHEL Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
10 Technical Development Project for advanced Gen-IV Lead Acid Battery & Gen-Nickel-Zinc Battery for Evs Non Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Hyderabad
11 Proposal for 2 Electric Vehicles (5-7 Seater) for Land Port Authority of India at Agartala Land Port Authority of India (LPAI)
12 Proposal for Centre of Advanced Research in Electrified Transportation (CARET) at AMU Aligrah Muslim University (AMU)
13 Project for Centre for Battery Engineering IIT Madras
14 Proposal received under IMPRINT initiative of MoHRD for Hierarchical Nanostructure Carbon Materials Derived from Candle Soot and Graphine for High Rate & High Performance Electrodes for Automotive Batteries and Supercapacitors IIT Kanpur
15 Financial Support for UAY Project concerning Automobile Sector-Development of Light Weight REEV with Renewable Energy Based Fuel Cell Range Extender IIT Madras
16 Proposal of Setting-up 200 Charging Stations by REIL, Jaipur Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL), Jaipur
17 Design & Development of AC-DC Combined Public Charging Stations by ARAI Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)
18

 

 

 

 

 

 Technology Pilot for DC Charging for EV Bus

 

 

 

 

 Principal Investigator

Panva Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Nasik, Maharashtra

Co- Principal Investigator

K.K.Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research, Nasik, Maharashtra
 

19

  

Development and Prototyping of ICT enabled Smart Charging Network Components

 Principal Investigator

IIT Delhi

Co- Principal  Investigator Thapar University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Lithium Urban Technologies

Industry Partners

Elecsys Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Engie (GDF Suez Energy) ,  LinkwellTelesystems ,  Yexcube Technologies
 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

HUB and SPOKE consortium for e-2W and e-3W Electric Drives

  

Principal Investigator

TVS-Lucas Limited;           NFTDC, Hyderabad

Institutions                                            IIT Guwahati; IIT Jodhpur; IIT BBSR; VIT Chennai;                 NITTEE, Surathkal

Industry Partners

Lucas TVS, Chennai; Ampere Vehicles, Coimbatore;Electrotherm; Lohia Auto Industries
 

 

21

 

 

  

Switched Reluctance Traction motor and controller for                      2W & 3W

 Principal Investigator

Aditya Auto Products &Engg. (I) Pvt. Ltd.; NITK Surathkal

Industry Partners

Hero Eco; Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
 

22

 

 

 

 

  

Synchronous Reluctance Motor Drive for Indian Electric Vehicle applications

 Principal  Investigator

IIT Madras

Industry Partners

Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Ltd., Bengaluru.
23 Procurement of 30 Nos of Electric Buses Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT)
24 Solar Grid Hybrid and Grid powered Charging Stations (270 Chargers) Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited

(REIL)
    25 Proposal for grant-in-aid for test facility infrastructure for EV and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) performance test/ certification from NATRiP National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP)
    26 Setting–up of Solar Based EV Chargers Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.