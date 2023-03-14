2435 e-buses deployed across various States/UTs under FAME India Scheme Phase-II

The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the list of pilot project of charging infrastructure and project of technology development sanctioned under Phase-I of First Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) -India Scheme is listed below.

The details of e-buses sanctioned and deployed under FAME India Scheme Phase-II as on 15.02.2023:

Sr. No. State/ Organisations Sanctioned (In Nos) Delivery (In Nos) 1 Maharashtra 830 682 2 Gujarat 700 397 3 Uttar Pradesh 600 565 4 Delhi 400 380 5 Karnataka 350 (Bangalore: 300 + Hubli Dharwad: 50) 150 6 Jammu & Kashmir 200 0 7 Goa 150 50 8 Rajasthan 148 0 9 Andhra Pradesh 100 20 10 Chandigarh 80 80 11 Odisha 50 20 12 West Bengal 50 11 13 Uttarakhand 30 30 14 Bihar 25 25 15 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 25 25 Total 3738 2435

Out of 300 e-buses, 150 buses were delivered and an amount of Rs. 33 Crores as first installment of grant as mobilization advance was released to BMTC, Bangalore under FAME India Scheme Phase-II.

Projects approved by MHI under FAME India Scheme

(Pilot Projects, Charging infrastructure and Technology Development)