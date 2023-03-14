2435 e-buses deployed across various States/UTs under FAME India Scheme Phase-II

The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the list of pilot project of charging infrastructure and project of technology development sanctioned under Phase-I of First Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) -India Scheme is listed below.
The details of e-buses sanctioned and deployed under FAME India Scheme Phase-II as on 15.02.2023:
|Sr. No.
|State/ Organisations
|Sanctioned (In Nos)
|Delivery (In Nos)
|1
|Maharashtra
|830
|682
|2
|Gujarat
|700
|397
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|600
|565
|4
|Delhi
|400
|380
|5
|Karnataka
|350 (Bangalore: 300 + Hubli Dharwad: 50)
|150
|6
|Jammu & Kashmir
|200
|0
|7
|Goa
|150
|50
|8
|Rajasthan
|148
|0
|9
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|20
|10
|Chandigarh
|80
|80
|11
|Odisha
|50
|20
|12
|West Bengal
|50
|11
|13
|Uttarakhand
|30
|30
|14
|Bihar
|25
|25
|15
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|25
|25
|Total
|3738
|2435
Out of 300 e-buses, 150 buses were delivered and an amount of Rs. 33 Crores as first installment of grant as mobilization advance was released to BMTC, Bangalore under FAME India Scheme Phase-II.
Projects approved by MHI under FAME India Scheme
(Pilot Projects, Charging infrastructure and Technology Development)
|Sl. No.
|Name of the Project
|Name of the Operating Agency
|1
|Public Fast Charging Infrastructure Network for Electric Vehicles at Bangalore
|M/s Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Lithium Urban Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|2
|Establishment of Testing Infrastructure for Certification of Testing of Electric & Hybrid Vehicles at ARAI Pune
|Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)
|3
|Proposal for specifications and Finalizing Draft Standards of xEV Charging Stations, ARAI, Pune
|Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)
|4
|Proposal for Charging Infrastructure Management System, IIT Madras
|IIT Madras
|5
|Proposal for 25 Hybrid Buses for BandraKurla Complex, MMRDA Mumbai
|Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)
|6
|Proposal for 25 Electric Buses by HP Government
|Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC)
|7
|Proposal for 50 Nos. Maxi Cabs for local transport by HP Government
|Himachal Pradesh City Transport and Bus Stand Management and Development Authority (HPCT&BSM&DA)
|8
|Proposal for putting up of Solar Based Charging Infrastructure for Evs in NCR by REIL, Jaipur
|Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL), Jaipur
|9
|Proposal for putting up of Solar Based Charging Infrastructure for Evs in the premises of UdyogBhawan by BHEL
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
|10
|Technical Development Project for advanced Gen-IV Lead Acid Battery & Gen-Nickel-Zinc Battery for Evs
|Non Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Hyderabad
|11
|Proposal for 2 Electric Vehicles (5-7 Seater) for Land Port Authority of India at Agartala
|Land Port Authority of India (LPAI)
|12
|Proposal for Centre of Advanced Research in Electrified Transportation (CARET) at AMU
|Aligrah Muslim University (AMU)
|13
|Project for Centre for Battery Engineering
|IIT Madras
|14
|Proposal received under IMPRINT initiative of MoHRD for Hierarchical Nanostructure Carbon Materials Derived from Candle Soot and Graphine for High Rate & High Performance Electrodes for Automotive Batteries and Supercapacitors
|IIT Kanpur
|15
|Financial Support for UAY Project concerning Automobile Sector-Development of Light Weight REEV with Renewable Energy Based Fuel Cell Range Extender
|IIT Madras
|16
|Proposal of Setting-up 200 Charging Stations by REIL, Jaipur
|Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL), Jaipur
|17
|Design & Development of AC-DC Combined Public Charging Stations by ARAI
|Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)
|18
|Technology Pilot for DC Charging for EV Bus
|Principal Investigator
Panva Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Nasik, Maharashtra
Co- Principal Investigator
K.K.Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research, Nasik, Maharashtra
|
19
|
Development and Prototyping of ICT enabled Smart Charging Network Components
|Principal Investigator
IIT Delhi
Co- Principal Investigator Thapar University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Lithium Urban Technologies
Industry Partners
Elecsys Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Engie (GDF Suez Energy) , LinkwellTelesystems , Yexcube Technologies
|
20
|
HUB and SPOKE consortium for e-2W and e-3W Electric Drives
|
Principal Investigator
TVS-Lucas Limited; NFTDC, Hyderabad
Institutions IIT Guwahati; IIT Jodhpur; IIT BBSR; VIT Chennai; NITTEE, Surathkal
Industry Partners
Lucas TVS, Chennai; Ampere Vehicles, Coimbatore;Electrotherm; Lohia Auto Industries
|
21
|
Switched Reluctance Traction motor and controller for 2W & 3W
|Principal Investigator
Aditya Auto Products &Engg. (I) Pvt. Ltd.; NITK Surathkal
Industry Partners
Hero Eco; Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
|
22
|
Synchronous Reluctance Motor Drive for Indian Electric Vehicle applications
|Principal Investigator
IIT Madras
Industry Partners
Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Ltd., Bengaluru.
|23
|Procurement of 30 Nos of Electric Buses
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT)
|24
|Solar Grid Hybrid and Grid powered Charging Stations (270 Chargers)
|Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited
(REIL)
|25
|Proposal for grant-in-aid for test facility infrastructure for EV and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) performance test/ certification from NATRiP
|National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP)
|26
|Setting–up of Solar Based EV Chargers
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)