Protection Of Civil Rights {pcr} Act, 1955, Prescribes Punishment For Enforcement Of Any Disability Arising From Practice Of ‘untouchability: Ramdas Athawale

Casteism, Regionalism and Linguistic Fanaticism are social evils which can be eliminated through social movements and through educational and economic empowerment of citizens. The Protection of Civil Rights {PCR} Act, 1955, prescribes punishment for enforcement of any disability arising from practice of ‘untouchability’ and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) {PoA} Act, 1989 aims to prevent the commission of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Castes(SCs) and Scheduled Tribes(STs). Financial Assistance is provided by the Department to the States/UTs for effective implementation of these Acts including a financial incentive to couples having inter-caste marriage, where one of the spouses is a member of the Scheduled Caste.

Further, for providing a level playing field through socio-economic and educational empowerment of the marginalized and downtrodden sections such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, De-notified Tribes, Semi Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections, this department implements various schemes including for scholarships, various livelihood schemes, skill development etc. to help them enter into the mainstream society.

This information was given by the Minister of State For Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale in a written reply in Lok Sabha, today.