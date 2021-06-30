MCL TO Assist for development of Health and Education infrastructure in Balangir District under aspiration district initiative

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. in a new CSR initiative is extending a financial support of Rs. 3.65 Cr to the district administration, Balangir under the project ‘PRAGATI’ for improving health & education infrastructure of the district.

An MoU to this effect was signed today by Shri Chanchal Rana, IAS, Collector & DM, Balangir and Shri P.K Chakraborty, General Manager(CSR),MCL at O/o Collector, Balangir.

Under the project PRAGATI, total 13 nos. of different infrastructure works will be undertaken for assisting this Aspirational district for bridging resource gap of critical sectors under CSR initiative of the company. The project will be implemented over a period of 2 years.