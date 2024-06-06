MCL observes World Environment Day 2024

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Wednesday observed the World Environment Day 2024 with great fervor and pledged environmental sustainability. The event commenced with the unfurling of flag by Shri Uday A Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director.

The CMD and all staff members took the pledge, affirming their commitment to preserving and protecting the environment and ensuring a greener future for next generations to come. Shri A S Bapat, Director (Technical/project & planning) read out the message of Chairman, Coal India Ltd.

The event was also graced by Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri P K Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri A K Behura, Director (Finance) and Heads of various departments. The CMD, Directors and the CVO planted saplings in the headquarters premises on this occasion in the drive towards a greener future.