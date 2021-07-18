MCL CMD lays foundation stone of Rs 268 Cr FMC project at Kaniha in Talcher

Talcher: Mr P K Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) today laid the foundation stone for a Rs 268.05 Cr First Mile Connectivity (Project) at Kaniha Area in Talcher Coalfields.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) were prominent among senior officers and trade union representatives who were present on the occasion.

The FMC project for RLS of 10 MTPY capacity, awarded to M/s Mecon Ltd, is expected to complete by May, 2023.

RLS/SILO ensures quick transportation of coal to consumers through automated loading in moving railway rakes, thus reduces negative impact of dust in atmosphere.

The CMD also inspected mining operations at Kaniha OCP and interacted with field managers.

MCL is committed to provide clean coal with minimum impact to environment. In this regard, the company is implementing nine First Mile Connectivity projects to provide pollution-free state-of-the-art rake loading system at a total expenditure of Rs 3,600 Crore. This will also generate a capacity of 126 MT/Yr.