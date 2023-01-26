MCL celebrates Republic Day

Sambalpur: Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) with Chairman-cum-Managing Director Mr OP Singh unfurling the Tricolour in the presence of large number of people at Anand Vihar grounds here.

The CMD also inspected the ceremonial parade and took the salute of smartly marching contingents of MCL Security, NCC boys and girls, scouts & guides and students of various schools.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, Mr Singh expressed his gratitude towards the armed forces for their valour and service to the nation.

Congratulating coal miners for their services in ensuring energy security to the nation, the CMD said, “Despite several challenges, MCL is setting new records of production and productivity every day, which is a matter of pride. Our contribution in ensuring sufficient fuel for the development of the country has been excellent and commendable.”

Mr Singh expressed his confidence that Team MCL would set new milestones of success.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mr PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, Mr JK Borah, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr AK Behura, Director (Finance) and Ms Padamja Singh, president, Jagriti Mahila Mandal along its vice-presidents Ms Alpna Shukla Rao, Ms Sarita Patel and Ms Rashmi Behura.

Meanwhile, MCL’s Areas presented tableaux depicting the rich cultural heritage, art and craft of Odisha, besides coal mining and its contributions to the nation. Konark Dance Festival, Hirakud Dam & Samleshwari Mandir, Man-riding System in underground mines, Dhanu Ratra, Maa Hingula Yatra, and Jagannath Temple and Hockey World Cup were among the prominent ones.

Cultural performances by the students of various schools added colour to the celebrations.

The dignitaries also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions organised among the participants.

Earlier, Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), unfurled the National Flag at the Corporate Office in Jagruti Vihar and extended greetings on Republic Day.

Similar celebrations were also organised at MCL’s operational Areas in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts where Area General Managers unfurled the National Flag.