JNPA celebrates Republic Day with patriotic fervour

Navi Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s premier container port, celebrated India’s 74th Republic Day with patriotic fervour.

This year’s celebration was even more special as India is observing its 75th year of Independence.

The celebrations started with unfurling of the Indian tricolour at the hands of the chief guest Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, in presence of Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman and HODs. It was followed by rendition of the national anthem wherein all the employees along with their families participated.

During the celebrations held at JNPA, the CISF officials presented the Guard of Honour to the Chief Guest.

Addressing the JNPort family at the ceremony, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, said,

“Let me extend my wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day. It’s on this in 1950 that our great country achieved the full stature of sovereign, secular, socialist republic by accepting the Constitution. We remember our leaders who laid their lives to achieve this status. Let’s take an oath to follow the path shown by our great leaders to make our country an economic and social power. We can collectively achieve this goal and maintain social equilibrium within our country.”

The event was followed by a cultural programme by the students of JNPA School.