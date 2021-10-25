Maybelline New York drums up the buzz for the wedding season with Maybelline Insta Weddings featuring Sara Ali Khan

Chennai : Narrating the essence and individuality of the new age woman, Maybelline New York, the leading makeup brand has launched ‘Insta Weddings’, a mesmerizing hero range of products for all the modern brides. The brand launched the campaign with youth icon and Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan. From a pre-wedding shoot to mehndi to sangeet and more, a wedding is definitely not just about the wedding day! With Maybelline New York’s Insta Weddings hero range of products you can plan a trend-setting entry or rock the floor with an ultimate glamorous avatar.

Epitomizing the vibrant personality of the bold and sassy bride, Insta Weddings brings a hero range of long wear products for lips, face, and eyes. The range of products includes Superstay Matte Ink (Rs. 650), Superstay Ink Crayon (Rs. 599), Insta Age Rewind (Rs. 650), Super Stay Foundation (Rs. 750), Master Chrome (Rs. 650), City Mini Eyeshadow Palette (Rs. 780), Tattoo Liner (Rs. 550), Define and Blend Brow Pencil (Rs. 349), Colossal Mascara (Rs. 399), Colossal Super Black (Rs. 300) and Lasting Fix Setting Spray (Rs. 599).

Speaking on the new & extensive Insta Wedding line of products, Maybelline New York’s brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan said, “Weddings are always special and stay forever in the memories of every woman. The Insta Wedding series by Maybelline New York can be considered as one stop brand for all the bridesmaids. The range helps in bring out uniqueness of bride tribe ensuring she dazzles at every ceremony. I am absolutely honored and delighted to bring Insta Weddings range of products for all the beautiful bride tribes out there.”

Adding further, Maybelline New York’s official make-up artist, Elton Fernandez said, “The Insta Weddings series of products effortlessly blend with the requirements of every modern bridesmaid. The range gives an alluring and long-lasting look while enhancing the overall wedding attire. Tune in to watch me create some stunning looks on everyone’s favorite influencers as they get ready for their own special moments. We look forward to creating everlasting memories with brides through this range of products.”