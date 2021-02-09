Mass Education Minister Dash lays foundation stone of second Adarsha Vidyalaya in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The state School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash laid foundation stone of an Adarsha Vidyalaya in Dahipala village under Tiruna Panchayat in Naugaon block on Monday.

Addressing public at foundation stone laying function minister Dash said the Adarsha Vidyalaya aims to provide qualitative education to rural students as compare to private school delivering at urban areas. Moreover CBSE type education would be provided to the students through English medium, minister said. For admitting in to Adrasha School students seeking admission would be faced an entrance test then the selected students would get acknowledged entry to school, minister revealed.

MLA Prasanta Muduli chaired the meeting and said this is the second Adarsha School in Jagatsinghpur district, the Naugaon students would be benefited after establishment of this educational institution. Among others MP Jagatsinghpur Dr Rajashree Mallick, Naugaon block chairman Jagannath Das, district education officer niranjan Behera, DPC Sapan Kumar Jena, BDO Rashmi Rekha Mallick and Tahasildar J Kalpana, few Panchayat samit members and Sarpanch’s were attended the function.

Related