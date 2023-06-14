Maruti Suzuki to unveil its expensive vehicle “Invicto” in July

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming MPV for India named Invicto soon going to be launched on July 15 2023.



The new hybrid MPV is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and it will sit right at the top of Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicle line-up, as it will be the most expensive model from the carmaker till date.



The introduction of the Invicto – which will be manufactured at Toyota’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka – will be the first instance of a Toyota being sold as a Suzuki-badged model in India since the two automotive giants announced their alliance in 2017. Toyota would be manufacturing 10,000 of the MPVs and handing them over to Maruti to sell from the Nexa showrooms.



While the Invicto will share its underpinnings and powertrains with the Innova Hycross, it will receive a few cosmetic changes on the outside. As per a Team BHP report, Invicto will sport a new trapezoidal grille with a chrome bar and redesigned front bumpers with LED daytime running lights. The MPV will also get new design alloy wheels, among other changes.



As far as the interior of the car is concerned, it will be largely similar to the Innova Hycross and will feature a floating touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The MPV will also come with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and ADAS, stated the Team BHP report.



Bookings to open from 19th June.